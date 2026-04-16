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Snap to Slash 1,000 Jobs in Major Strategic Overhaul
(MENAFN) Snap, the US social media company behind the Snapchat platform, announced Wednesday it is slashing approximately 16% of its full-time workforce — around 1,000 employees — and eliminating more than 300 open positions as part of a sweeping strategic restructuring aimed at streamlining operations and redirecting resources toward higher-priority initiatives.
In an employee note attached to the company's Form 8-K filing, CEO Evan Spiegel described the cuts as "an incredibly difficult decision," saying he is "deeply sorry" to colleagues departing the company. He said Snap had spent months reviewing how best to serve its community and partners before arriving at "tough choices" on where to concentrate investment for long-term value creation.
The restructuring carries a significant financial upside. Spiegel said the changes are expected to reduce Snap's annualized cost base by more than $500 million by the second half of 2026, carving out a clearer path to net-income profitability. The company anticipates pre-tax charges of between $95 million and $130 million — primarily covering severance, contract termination costs, and other impairment charges — with the bulk of those expenses expected to land in the second quarter of 2026.
Artificial intelligence featured prominently in Spiegel's rationale for the overhaul. He said AI is enabling teams to eliminate repetitive tasks, accelerate output, and better serve Snap's community, partners, and advertisers. Smaller teams, he noted, are already deploying AI tools to drive progress across key initiatives including Snapchat+, ad platform performance, and Snap Lite infrastructure efficiency.
Affected US-based employees will receive four months of severance pay, healthcare coverage, equity vesting, and career transition support. Employees outside the US will be guided through local processes aligned with regional norms.
In an employee note attached to the company's Form 8-K filing, CEO Evan Spiegel described the cuts as "an incredibly difficult decision," saying he is "deeply sorry" to colleagues departing the company. He said Snap had spent months reviewing how best to serve its community and partners before arriving at "tough choices" on where to concentrate investment for long-term value creation.
The restructuring carries a significant financial upside. Spiegel said the changes are expected to reduce Snap's annualized cost base by more than $500 million by the second half of 2026, carving out a clearer path to net-income profitability. The company anticipates pre-tax charges of between $95 million and $130 million — primarily covering severance, contract termination costs, and other impairment charges — with the bulk of those expenses expected to land in the second quarter of 2026.
Artificial intelligence featured prominently in Spiegel's rationale for the overhaul. He said AI is enabling teams to eliminate repetitive tasks, accelerate output, and better serve Snap's community, partners, and advertisers. Smaller teams, he noted, are already deploying AI tools to drive progress across key initiatives including Snapchat+, ad platform performance, and Snap Lite infrastructure efficiency.
Affected US-based employees will receive four months of severance pay, healthcare coverage, equity vesting, and career transition support. Employees outside the US will be guided through local processes aligned with regional norms.
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