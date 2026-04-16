Paramvir Singh Cheema-Starrer 'Sapne Vs Everyone' Season To Drop On May 1 On OTT

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) The upcoming streaming series 'Sapne vs Everyone', which stars Ambrish Verma, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Vijayant Kohli, is set to release on OTT on May 1, 2026.

The series is an intense drama exploring ambition, revenge, and identity, and also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Nidhi Shah, and Khushali Kumar. It is set against the backdrop of the two different worlds of Mumbai's film industry and real estate, and picks up from last season's cliffhanger.

The new season follows Prashant (played by Paramvir Singh Cheema) as he continues to struggle to establish himself as an actor in the highly competitive world of entertainment even as Jimmy, known as the 'Sales God', (played by Ambrish Verma) sinks deeper into the world of real estate and politics. As both navigate the treacherous road of rejections, power plays, uncertainty, they begin to question whether destiny is decided by fate or by those bold enough to take control of it.

Vijay Koshy, co-producer of the series, shared,“'Sapne vs Everyone' started as a deeply personal story about ambition and the struggles that come with chasing it, and the response to Season one truly exceeded our expectations. It was encouraging to see audiences connect so strongly with its authenticity, characters, and emotional depth”.

He further mentioned,“With Season two, we have taken that journey forward-building on the world and exploring the characters in a more layered and nuanced way. We have had an enduring collaborative association with Prime Video which has been incredibly rewarding, with so many of our beloved stories finding a home on the service. We're thrilled to add the newest season of Sapne vs Everyone to the list, and to take this story to a wide and diverse audience in India and across 240+ countries and territories”.

The show is written and directed by Ambrish Verma and produced by Arunabh Kumar and Vijay Koshy under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF).