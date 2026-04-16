Combank Partners NCG Express To Launch Cashless Bus Ticketing

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Commercial Bank of Ceylon has partnered with NCG Express to introduce fully digital bus ticketing, enabling passengers to pay fares using cards, QR-based payments and contactless methods. The initiative supports the Government's Digital Ticketing Initiative and marks one of the early large-scale implementations of integrated digital fare collection in Sri Lanka's private transport sector.

The system combines ticketing devices with secure payment acceptance and automated settlement through the Bank's acquiring network, aiming to reduce cash dependency, improve efficiency and enhance transparency. Conductors on NCG Express buses are now equipped with digital devices that allow passengers to tap cards, use mobile wallets such as Google Pay, or scan QR codes for instant payments. Transactions are processed in real time, providing immediate confirmation and a seamless travel experience.

Passengers benefit from greater convenience, faster transactions and the elimination of the need for exact change, while digital records enhance trust and transparency in fare collection.

Commercial Bank Assistant General Manager – Personal Banking/Retail Products Development Kapila Liyanage stated that digitising high-volume, everyday transactions like public transport fares is key to accelerating Sri Lanka's shift towards a cashless economy while improving operational efficiency for transport providers.

Initial deployment has begun on selected routes, with plans to expand across the NCG Express network. Chairman Nikitha Grero noted that the partnership enhances convenience while supporting a secure and inclusive cashless transport ecosystem.

NCG Express operates a wide network of bus services, including long-distance routes to the Northern and Eastern provinces, connecting key residential and commercial areas.

The initiative sets a scalable model for wider adoption across the transport sector, improving revenue transparency, reducing risks linked to cash handling and supporting Sri Lanka's broader digital transformation agenda.