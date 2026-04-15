Al-Sisi Orders Acceleration Of Defence Industry Localisation, Expansion Of Domestic Manufacturing

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has called for accelerating the localisation of defence industries and expanding domestic manufacturing, while strengthening partnerships with global firms to facilitate the transfer of advanced technologies to Egypt, according to a presidential statement.

Al-Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Defence Minister Ashraf Salem Zaher and Minister of State for Military Production Salah Soliman, where they reviewed progress on military production projects and plans to develop the country's defence industries.

The discussions addressed the manufacturing and technological capabilities of military production companies, as part of ongoing efforts to meet the Egyptian Armed Forces' requirements for a wide range of defence products.

Al-Sisi underscored the pivotal role of military production companies in advancing defence manufacturing and enhancing overall production capacity.

The meeting also reviewed the Ministry of Military Production's efforts to attract both local and foreign investment, strengthen private sector partnerships, and deepen industrial localisation through the adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Al-Sisi emphasised the importance of increasing local manufacturing rates and forging strategic partnerships with leading global companies to support technology transfer and domestic capability-building.

Discussions further covered plans to upgrade digital infrastructure, expand the use of AI applications, and enhance training programmes in cooperation with universities and research centres.

He also stressed the need to invest in human capital within the military production sector, uphold quality and industrial safety standards, and continue modernising affiliated factories and companies.

According to the presidency, these efforts are aimed at reinforcing the sector's contribution to the national economy while ensuring the operational needs of the armed forces are met.