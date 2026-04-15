7Th India-Uzbekistan 'Dustlik' Military Exercise Kicks Off In Namangan

The seventh edition of the annual India-Uzbekistan bilateral military exercise "Dustlik" commenced on Wednesday with an opening ceremony held at the Gurumsaray Field Training Area in Namangan, Uzbekistan, according to the Indian Army.

The exercise, scheduled from April 12 to April 25, aims to enhance operational synergy between the Indian Army and the Uzbekistan Army, with a focus on joint special operations targeting the neutralisation of unlawful armed groups.

"Exercise #Dustlik 2026 The opening ceremony of the 7th edition of the annual bilateral Exercise Dustlik between Indian Army and Uzbekistan Army was held at Gurumsaray Field Training Area, Namangan, Uzbekistan. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 12 April to 25 April 2026. Aimed at enhancing operational synergy, the exercise focuses on Joint Special Operations aimed at Neutralisation of Unlawful Armed Group. It emphasises the integration of niche technologies to improve interoperability and facilitate the sharing of best practices," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said on X.

Exercise #Dustlik 2026 The opening ceremony of the 7th edition of the annual bilateral Exercise Dustlik between Indian Army and Uzbekistan Army was held at Gurumsaray Field Training Area, Namangan, Uzbekistan. The exercise is scheduled to be conducted from 12 April to 25 April... twitter/IyZI1ZYNDh - ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 15, 2026

Major General Saidov Oybek Azadovich, Commander of the Eastern Military District of Uzbekistan, attended the ceremony as the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

"Exercise Dustlik reflects the shared commitment of #India and #Uzbekistan to global peace and security, while further strengthening defence cooperation, camaraderie and mutual trust between the two armies," the ADGPI's post further read.

Focus and Objectives of the Exercise

The aim of exercise DUSTLIK is to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in semi-mountainous terrain. It would focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and basics of special arms skills, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

The Exercise will also establish a unified operational algorithm between the command-and-control structures of both contingents for planning and execution of joint operations. Key operational aspects to be practised include land navigation, strike missions on enemy bases and seizure of enemy-held areas.

The Indian contingent will take the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the operational procedures and drills of the Uzbekistan Armed Forces and share their own operational experiences with the Uzbekistan contingent, a release said.

Culmination and Broader Outcomes

The joint training will culminate in a 48-hour validation exercise aimed at validating the tactical drills for joint operations, emphasising on Preparation & Execution of Joint Special Operations, aimed at Neutralisation of Unlawful Armed Groups.

Exercise DUSTLIK will enable the two sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures of conducting joint operations and will further strengthen interoperability, operational synergy and joint command and control coordination between the contingents. The Exercise will facilitate developing bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of both countries. This will also enhance the level of defence cooperation, further fostering bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, a release added.

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