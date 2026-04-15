1 Day Course: How To Improve Accuracy And Attention To Detail - How To Develop Practical Skills To Overcome The Natural Barriers To Accuracy (Apr 23, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities lie in offering training programs that enhance accuracy and minimize errors in fast-paced, regulated environments. Solutions focusing on practical skills, attention to detail, and error reduction can meet growing demand across various industries.

Dublin, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Improve Accuracy and Attention to Detail (Apr 23, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Carrying out complex tasks within fast-paced and highly regulated organisations requires accuracy and close attention to detail. Errors can not only be time consuming but also costly to rectify.

In this hands-on practical course, you will learn what influences the likelihood of errors occurring and how to develop practical skills to overcome the natural barriers to accuracy. The course will help you improve your attention to detail by using some essential planning and attention-improving techniques. The programme is highly participative, combining the presentation of theory with sharing experiences and individual and group exercises.

Key Topics Covered:







Improving accuracy and attention



Brief overview of the psychology of attention



Techniques, tips and tools to help reduce errors in working Action planning

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Laura Brown

Dr Laura Brown is a management consultant and psychologist in the highly regulated pharmaceutical and legal industries, where she has worked with numerous leading organisations including Cranfield School of Management and most of the top 20 pharma/biotechnology companies.

She is also the Course Director of a pharmaceutical MSc at the University of Cardiff. Besides a PhD and an MBA, Laura also has a degree in psychology and is co-author of several management books including 'Developing the Individual'.

For more information about this training visit

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