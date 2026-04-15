Gold Bullion Market Report 2026: Zijin Mining Group, Newmont Corp,, Barrick Gold, Continue To Shape This Dynamic Sector - Global Long-Term Forecast To 2030 And 2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$97.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$159.41 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Gold Bullion Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Gold Bullion Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Gold Bullion Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Gold Bullion Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Increasing Institutional Allocation to Physical Gold
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Secure Bullion Storage Solutions
4.2.3 Growing Preference for High-Purity Minted Bars
4.2.4 Expansion of Digital Gold Trading Platforms
4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Supply Chain Traceability
5. Gold Bullion Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Central Banks
5.2 Institutional Investors
5.3 Retail Investors
5.4 Bullion Dealers
5.5 Jewelry Manufacturers
6. Gold Bullion Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Gold Bullion Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Gold Bullion PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Gold Bullion Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Gold Bullion Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Gold Bullion Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Gold Bullion Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Gold Bullion Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Gold Bullion Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Gold Bars, Gold Bullion Coins
9.2. Global Gold Bullion Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Investment and Wealth Preservation, Central Bank and Government Reserves, Institutional Investment Holdings, Private Investment and Retail Savings, Collateral and Financial Backing Purposes
9.3. Global Gold Bullion Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Online, Offline
9.4. Global Gold Bullion Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gold Bars, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Cast Bars, Minted Bars
9.5. Global Gold Bullion Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gold Bullion Coins, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Standard Bullion Coins, Commemorative Bullion Coins
10. Gold Bullion Market Regional and Country Analysis
10.1. Global Gold Bullion Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Gold Bullion Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Companies Featured
- Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. Perth Mint Johnson Matthey Mitsubishi Materials Newmont Corporation Barrick Gold Corporation Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. PJSC Polyus Kinross Gold Corporation Goldcorp Inc. Royal Canadian Mint Fresnillo PLC Yamana Gold Inc. Randgold Resources Limited Eldorado Gold Corporation Alamos Gold Inc. APMEX Inc. Elemetal LLC. Ohio Precious Metals Valcambi Suisse Argor-Heraeus
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Gold Bullion Market
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