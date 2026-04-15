Sony Expands Gaming Gear Range With INZONE H6 Air

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New open-back headset for gaming is added to the line up
Experience immersive gaming like never before with the new open-back wired gaming headset INZONE H6 Air
Fnatic Editions of the INZONE Mouse-A, INZONE Mat-F and INZONE Mat-D
New translucent Glass Purple INZONE Buds now available
(DUBAI – UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, 15 April 2026) – Sony is expanding its range of gaming gear with the introduction of two new models – the INZONE H6 AirThe INZONE H6 Air offers an immersive gaming experience backed by the open-back acoustic structure and the custom drivers. It produces deep and tight bass thanks to the back ducts integrated into the drivers.
INZONE H6 Air – clear, immersive sound that enhances every gaming experience
With an open-back structure the INZONE H6 Air offers a realistic immersive sound field that makes you feel as if you are in the game space. The open-back acoustic design minimises internal reflections by leaving the housing unobstructed. This enables accurate sound field reproduction exactly as intended by game creators, delivering a realistic audio experience that makes you feel truly inside the game world.
The headset features precision-tuned driver units engineered with the same technology as Sony's renowned MDR-MV1 open-back studio monitor headphones and specially adapted for the INZONE H6 Air. Back ducts integrated into the driver unit help deliver deep and controlled bass reproduction, while maintaining clear separation of mid and low frequencies. This delivers even more immersive audio ideal for games rich in sound detail.
Crafted with premium aluminium, the INZONE H6 Air achieves an incredibly light weight of only 199g (without detachable microphone and cable), making them Sony's lightest gaming headsets. The INZONE H6 Air uses the same spring hinge headband design seen in the INZONE H9 II, to maintain a compact size whilst not compromising on comfort and stability. This ultra-light body and unique structure of the INZONE H6 Air deliver exceptional comfort, making it perfect for long gaming sessions.
Developed with sound designers from PlayStation Studios at Sony Interactive Entertainment, who produce audio for PlayStation games, Sony has created the“RPG/Adventure” equalizer profile. This profile applies audio processing optimized for RPG and Adventure game titles, recreating the acoustic experience of a sound studio and delivering an overwhelmingly immersive listening experience. This can be accessed by connecting to INZONE Hub via the USB-C Audio Box, which also offers virtual 7.1ch surround sound with 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming.
The INZONE H6 Air also features an adjustable cardioid mic delivering a clear and natural voice. The cardioid boom mic focuses on voice and is angled towards the user's mouth to eliminate side noise and the long, flexible arm stays where it is set.
Fnatic Edition input devices
Inspired by Fnatic's iconic signature orange, new Fnatic Editions of INZONE Mouse-A, INZONE Mat-F and INZONE Mat-D are now available marking another step in the collaboration between Sony and Fnatic and making Fnatic always present in your daily gaming experience – visible, vibrant and part of every moment. The INZONE Mat-F mousepad features a design inspired by Fnatic and its Valorant team and INZONE Mat-D features a black to orange gradient mousepad.
INZONE Buds Glass Purple
Discover the new translucent Glass Purple edition of INZONE Buds, Sony's truly wireless noise cancelling gaming earbuds. With three colour options available, black, white and glass purple you can choose the one that most suits your style.
Pricing and availability
The INZONE H6 Air will be available from May 2026 in selected countries in the Middle East. The Fnatic orange edition INZONE Mouse A, INZONE Mat-F and INZONE Mat-D will be available from June 2026 in selected countries in the Middle East, together with the INZONE Buds Glass Purple.
For more information, visit:
INZONE H6 Air:
INZONE Mouse A Fnatic orange edition:
INZONE Mat-F Fnatic orange edition:
INZONE Mat-D Fnatic orange edition:
INZONE Buds Glass Purple:
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About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
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| Aishwarya Anand
Ruder Finn Atteline
Darshini Makadia
Ruder Finn Atteline
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| Ria Tharakan
Sony Middle East and Africa
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