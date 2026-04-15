First Licence Application For Repowering Of Wind Power In Norway

About Statkraft Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, and gas-fired power. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 6,500 employees in 20 countries.

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