Azerbaijani Oil Plummets In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, dropped by $7.27, or 5.78%, on April 14 from the previous level, coming in at $118.56 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $6.98, or 5.77%, to $114.04 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $7.37, or 7.72%, to $88.15 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $8.02, or 6.04%, to $124.72 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.