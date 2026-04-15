Timeless Richness Of Bengal's Culture Shaped India's Civilisational Spirit, Says PM Modi On Poila Boishakh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Poila Boishakh, highlighting the festival as a celebration of West Bengal's rich cultural heritage that has significantly contributed to India's civilisational ethos.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "Shubho Noboborsho! My best wishes on the special occasion of Poila Boishakh. I pray that the coming year marks the fulfilment of all your wishes. May the spirit of happiness and brotherhood always prevail. Wishing you good health and lots of happiness. This is also an occasion to celebrate the timeless richness of West Bengal's culture that has shaped India's civilisational spirit."

Poila Boishakh, also known as Nobo Borsho, marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year and is among the most important festivals for the Bengali community. Celebrated with great enthusiasm in states such as West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Assam, the occasion brings people together in a spirit of joy and renewal. This year, the Bengali New Year is being observed on April 15, marking the start of a new calendar cycle.

The day holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, symbolising fresh beginnings, prosperity, and optimism. It is considered highly auspicious, with many people choosing this occasion to embark on new ventures, purchase homes or vehicles, and initiate business activities. The festival also marks the commencement of the Bengali calendar year 1433, reinforcing its importance in regional traditions.

Celebrations on Poila Boishakh are vibrant and deeply rooted in customs.

On this auspicious day, women wear sarees and men dress up in kurtas. People invite their friends, family, and relations to celebrate. They greet one another and prepare special meals. Traditional village fairs are held, and many people go there to enjoy the day. They enjoy sharing traditional foods with their families.

People take part in the procession, dance, and sing traditional songs because they believe that this day is extremely auspicious.

An essential component of the Poila Baisakh celebrations in Bengal is the display of handicrafts. They attend temples, practice fasts, and pray to the Goddess. It is the most significant day as the Bengali business community worships Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi with devotion.

People purchase auspicious items and goods. To commemorate the event, sweet dishes are made at home, and new outfits are worn.