Report Highlights How Impact 59 Powered By Entergy Is Transforming Communities, Providing Direct Support To 268,000-Plus Residents After Super Bowl LIX

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW ORLEANS, April 14, 2026 /3BL/ - One year after awarding $3.5 million in grants to 65 nonprofit and community-based organizations, Impact 59 Powered by Entergy, the official Super Bowl LIX Legacy Grant Program, is delivering on its promise to build a lasting legacy. The program enabled participating agencies to serve more than 268,000 individuals and leveraged an additional $1.5 million in funding from other sources to benefit the Greater New Orleans region.

The program – a legacy initiative of the NFL managed by the Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, included significant donations from the NFL Foundation, Entergy, the New Orleans Saints, Ochsner Health, Venture Global, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, and the NOLA Coalition – has proven to be a catalytic investment, multiplying resources, empowering local organizations, and producing visible change throughout the 10-parish region.

“Impact 59 is proof the Super Bowl can be more than a game,” said Marcus Brown, Chair of the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee and Executive Legal Advisor for Entergy.“It can be a catalyst for opportunity, equity, and real change in people's lives.”

A study performed by the United Way of Southeast Louisiana confirmed the funds have reached more than 268,315 individuals across 65 organizations, with many leveraging Impact 59 grants to secure additional funding and partnerships. Grant recipients used the funding to reach their specific programming goals including renovating facilities, purchasing essential equipment, expanding food banks and pantries, enhancing workforce training and providing life-changing services to the Greater New Orleans region.

“These results prove that when we say, 'It's what we do,' we mean it,” said Jay Cicero, President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee.“Impact 59 Powered by Entergy is not only meeting urgent social needs today but laying the foundation for stronger, healthier communities long after New Orleans hosted its record-tying 11th Super Bowl on February 9, 2025.”

The Impact 59 portfolio reflects a comprehensive investment in the region's future. The grants awarded through Impact 59 Powered by Entergy have been allocated to nonprofit organizations focused on programs that foster positive change in youth development, workforce training, education, health and wellness, and equity and inclusion. These organizations are receiving critical support for their efforts to improve lives in New Orleans and the surrounding parishes of Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Plaquemines, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

Across the 10-parish region, Impact 59 grant recipients are translating investment into measurable results. For example, YouthForce NOLA engaged more than 1,300 students in hands-on learning through STEM Fests; Travelers Aid Society served 1,184 locals in need; NextOp placed 155 veterans into high-quality careers; Rebuild Together New Orleans installed 59 new roofs; Reconcile New Orleans enrolled 178 youths in workforce development training; and Second Harvest Food Bank distributed over 36,000 pounds of fresh food among other significant accomplishments by all partner organizations.

“The Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program ensures that the NFL leaves a positive community impact that endures long after the final whistle of the Super Bowl,” said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of the NFL Foundation.“We are excited to see the positive results of the program so far and look forward to continuing to deliver on our promise to create a lasting philanthropic legacy across the New Orleans region.”

As the impact from the Super Bowl continues, the Host Committee and its partners reaffirm their commitment to leveraging the world's biggest stage for the long-term good of Louisiana, New Orleans and the surrounding parishes.

“Impact 59 Powered by Entergy shows the power of what's possible when philanthropy and partnership move in the same direction – real, lasting change,” added Michael Williamson, President and CEO of United Way of Southeast Louisiana.“In just eight months, we've seen investments multiply, organizations grow stronger, and families across our region feel the difference in their daily lives. On behalf of United Way, we express our sincerest gratitude to the host committee, Marcus Brown, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and all who made this extraordinary impact possible.”

About the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee

The New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee, led by the New Orleans Saints and the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, is responsible for planning, executing, and hosting the City's record-tying 11th NFL Championship game on February 9, 2025. The Host Committee works in partnership with the National Football League to deliver a successful Super Bowl LIX while driving lasting social and economic impact in the Greater New Orleans area.

About The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation

Organized in August 1988, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation (Sports Foundation) is a non-profit 501(c) (4) organization whose mission is to attract and manage sporting events that have a positive economic impact on Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Throughout its 37-year history, the Sports Foundation has been awarded and managed hundreds of events and turned a $50 million public investment into more than $4.2 billion in economic impact for the State of Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area. Learn more about the Sports Foundation at gnosports.

Super Bowl LIX Media Contacts:

Ainsley Coleman, Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, (318) 588-0651, [email protected]

Lenox Hill, The Ehrhardt Group, (504) 352-5910, [email protected]