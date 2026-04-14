Arla Foods Ingredients Targets GLP-1 Companion Nutrition At Vitafoods Europe
Originally developed to treat diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists have re-shaped the weight management market. In 2025, 11% of consumers globally [1] and 18% in the US [2] who were actively trying to lose weight reported using them, with uptake expected to rise as availability expands, tablet formats emerge and prices fall [3].
However, GLP-1 use is associated with side effects: lean muscle loss may reach 40% of total mass lost, versus around 25% with traditional interventions [4, 5, 6 ], while up to 76% of GLP-1 consumers report gastric discomfort and reduced appetite [7].
To help manufacturers address these needs, Arla Foods Ingredients has developed high-protein concepts with Nutrilac® and Lacprodan® BLG-100, delivering all essential amino acids for muscle health in nutrient-dense formats, and incorporating probiotics / cultures from Novonesis to support digestive well-being.
The range includes great-tasting formats for reduced appetites:
- A fermented, high-protein shot featuring Nutrilac® ProteinBoost, offering 10g of protein per 70ml serving; low fat, lactose-reduced and no added sugar.
A fermented, high-protein drinking yoghurt featuring Nutrilac® ProteinBoost and Nutrilac® MFGM, providing 20g protein per 200ml serving; lactose-reduced.
A fermented, high-protein spoonable yoghurt featuring Nutrilac® ProteinBoost, Nutrilac® YO-7700, and Capolac® milk minerals, providing 20g protein per 120g serving; high in calcium, low fat and lactose-reduced.
A high-protein water-based shot for ambient storage, featuring Lacprodan® BLG-100 and providing 21g of protein per 100ml serving; fat-free, sugar-free and low in lactose.
Anne Widart, Chief Commercial Officer of Arla Foods Ingredients, said:“Nutrition for GLP-1 users is a growing category, creating opportunities for dairy manufacturers. There is increasing demand for nutrient-dense, high-protein products in formats suited to smaller appetites. Our concepts are designed to help manufacturers respond to these evolving needs.”
Arla Foods Ingredients will showcase the GLP-1 companion nutrition solutions at Vitafoods Europe (Stand #3G156) alongside two additional concepts:
- An aerated protein bar solution made with Nutrilac® PB-8420, offering high-quality milk protein and a light, soft texture enabled by stable air incorporation during processing and shelf life.
Ready-to-stir medical nutrition powder solutions made with Lacprodan® BLG-100 Acidic, combining a refreshing taste, no bitterness and low astringency, low viscosity at high protein levels, and good solubility in water, foods and drinks.
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