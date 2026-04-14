California Water Service Group Earns 2026 National USA Today Top Workplaces Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, USA Today has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) a Top Workplace in the USA. The recognition follows the company's regional designation as a Bay Area Top Workplace last year for the 13time.

Top Workplaces USA honors organizations with at least 150 employees that have built exceptional, people-first cultures, according to Energage, the human resources research and technology company that partnered with USA Today for this award. Winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values listening to and engaging with employees. The results are calculated based on employee responses in confidential surveys to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance. For this year's award, Energage collected and analyzed data from more than 23 million surveys at over 70,000 organizations.

“This honor reflects the legacy and culture we have built over the last 100 years, and we appreciate USA Today for recognizing us in this way,” said Marty Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO.“I often say that we take care of our employees so they can focus on taking care of the more than 2.2 million people we serve every day.”

“Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition-it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market.”

Beyond the overall Top Workplace award, USA Today also named Group a winner in Culture Excellence and Industry Awards categories for: compensation and benefits, purpose and values, employee appreciation, employee well-being, professional development, and energy and utilities.

The full list of U.S. Top Workplaces is available at USA Today online.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service. This year, the company commemorates a century of service.

Group's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's nearly 1,300 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

MEDIA CONTACT: Yvonne Kingman, (310) 257-1434