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Requiem Announces Debut EP And Release Show At Warehouse XI
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The four-track EP, to be released via Doc Rock Records (Listen to EP here) on vinyl and digital at 12:01 AM on the 27th, is exactly what it sounds like - fast, loud, and recorded the way punk music was meant to be. Not sterilized. No overproduction. Just a band playing like they mean it, with songs cut in a few different directions.
The EP immerses the listener into the substance of our turbulent world.“Bootlicker” takes aim at power and the people who fall in line behind it.“Turning (Inside Out)” and“Hit or Miss” lean into the messier side of relationships - the unraveling, the doubt, the fallout.“Generation Nameless” pulls it all together with a sharper edge, capturing the anger and frustration of coming of age in a world that doesn't make sense.
Lines like:
“This burning paradise is the reflection of my whole life. So watch me smile as it dies.”~ Bootlicker
And...
“They want your kids in cages... we're a generation nameless.”~ Generation Nameless, don't leave much to interpretation.
Requiem's sound is built on driving rhythms, tight melodies, and guitars that don't sit quietly in the background. What you hear on the EP is what you'll get live. Pure, raw, punk! This band has produced the right sound with the right message for today, and these 12 minutes of music are worth a listen.
The show at Warehouse XI is all-ages with no cover and will also feature sludge metal band Spanghew.
Band Members:
Grace Lionato - Vocals
Joss Lubenstein - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Jake Ryan - Drums, Backing Vocals
Dan Sienko - Bass, Backing Vocals
Stephen Wesolowski - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Raw Tracks:
1. Turning (Inside Out) - (3:24)
2.Generation Nameless- (2:51)
3.Hit or Miss - (3:37)
4.Bootlicker - (1:55)
The EP immerses the listener into the substance of our turbulent world.“Bootlicker” takes aim at power and the people who fall in line behind it.“Turning (Inside Out)” and“Hit or Miss” lean into the messier side of relationships - the unraveling, the doubt, the fallout.“Generation Nameless” pulls it all together with a sharper edge, capturing the anger and frustration of coming of age in a world that doesn't make sense.
Lines like:
“This burning paradise is the reflection of my whole life. So watch me smile as it dies.”~ Bootlicker
And...
“They want your kids in cages... we're a generation nameless.”~ Generation Nameless, don't leave much to interpretation.
Requiem's sound is built on driving rhythms, tight melodies, and guitars that don't sit quietly in the background. What you hear on the EP is what you'll get live. Pure, raw, punk! This band has produced the right sound with the right message for today, and these 12 minutes of music are worth a listen.
The show at Warehouse XI is all-ages with no cover and will also feature sludge metal band Spanghew.
Band Members:
Grace Lionato - Vocals
Joss Lubenstein - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Jake Ryan - Drums, Backing Vocals
Dan Sienko - Bass, Backing Vocals
Stephen Wesolowski - Guitar, Backing Vocals
Raw Tracks:
1. Turning (Inside Out) - (3:24)
2.Generation Nameless- (2:51)
3.Hit or Miss - (3:37)
4.Bootlicker - (1:55)
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