Brookfield Asset Management Announces Pricing Of $550 Million Of Notes Due 2031 And $450 Million Re-Opening Of Notes Due 2036
| RBC Capital Markets, LLC
Brookfield Place, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor
New York, NY 10281
Telephone: 1-866-375-6829
Email:...
| SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.
277 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10172
Telephone: 1-888-868-6856
Email:...
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes described in this news release, nor will there be any sale of these notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The notes being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.
Contact Information
|Media:
|Investor Relations:
|Simon Maine
|Jason Fooks
|Tel:(332) 298-0447
|Tel: (212) 417-2442
|Email:...
|Email:...
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of BAM are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements referring to the offering, the expected use of proceeds from the offering and the expected closing date of the offering.
Although BAM believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the United States and Canada, not presently known to BAM, or that BAM currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Reference should be made to“Item 1A - Risk Factors” and“Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Forward-Looking Statements” in BAM's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K.
Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, BAM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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