Public Book Launching & Exhibit Of Award-Winning #1 International Bestseller

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The award-winning book A Legacy in Humanitarianism: Journeys to Genuine Connections Through Purpose, People, and Passion is gaining global recognition for its powerful collection of stories highlighting humanitarian leadership, resilience, and community service.

The book achieved Amazon #1 International Bestseller status in October 2025 and was honored as a winner of the International Book Impact Award 2026, being recognized for amplifying stories of individuals dedicated to improving lives and communities around the world. Witness its first public book launching and exhibit happening at the Glendale Art Festival on April 19, 2026, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm PDT on Orange Street in downtown Glendale, CA, at the Assist NA / FABAG-GLAC Booth. It's a kick starter project of its own Writers & Artists Collab Publishing that showcases inspiring, genuine stories of global service and purpose.

Originally released by RB International Publishing Services at Amazon for the Writers & Artists Collab, an initiative connected to the nonprofit AssistNA, the book brings together a diverse group of humanitarian leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, advocates, and creatives whose personal journeys demonstrate how purpose-driven leadership and compassion can shape meaningful legacies.

Through a series of inspiring narratives, A Legacy in Humanitarianism explores the idea that authentic human connection and service to others can spark profound transformation. The stories featured throughout the book illustrate how individuals from different cultures, professions, and backgrounds have dedicated their lives to uplifting others and creating positive change.

Readers are introduced to stories of perseverance, sacrifice, and hope that span grassroots community initiatives, nonprofit leadership, entrepreneurship, cultural advocacy, and global humanitarian work. These stories serve not only as personal reflections, but also as a call to action for readers who seek to discover their own purpose and contribute to a better world.

The book is currently available in e-book, audiobook, paperback, and hardcover editions through Amazon at amazon/B0FMQMS4NN. This limited edition will be distributed worldwide on major platforms like Barnes & Noble, Ingram Sparks and key digital and audiobook distributors like Apple & Google, and many more in mid-2026. Discounted print copies are available for sale at AssistNA to help fund its various technical assistance projects for aspiring writers, artists, and low-income families.

A Humanitarian Vision Led by Dr. h.c. Nellie C. Reyes

The project is led by principal author Dr. h.c. Nellie C. Reyes, a humanitarian advocate, mentor, and thought leader who has devoted much of her life to helping individuals transform personal experiences into meaningful legacies of service.

At a stage in life when many people focus primarily on personal success, Dr. Reyes has instead committed herself to empowering others. Her work focuses on providing mentorship, technical assistance, and leadership development to diverse communities, particularly low-income families and immigrant populations.

In 2022, she founded Assistance Services Institute for Asians in N.A. (Assist NA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles County, CA, dedicated to community empowerment, health awareness initiatives, leadership mentoring, and technical assistance programs designed to help underserved individuals build sustainable futures.

Her work also includes guiding emerging creatives, particularly Filipino and Asian storytellers in the United States, to share their voices and build lasting legacies through writing and the arts.

Dr. h.c. Nellie C. Reyes has received numerous accolades for her humanitarian leadership, including the GIA Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism in Paris in 2024, the International Filipino Leadership Award presented at the LOANI World Summit in 2023, and recognition as A True Grassroots Leader from The Bank of Humanity in 2025.

For her leadership role in A Legacy in Humanitarianism, she was also named the principal recipient of the International Book Impact Award 2026, an honor she proudly shared with the thirteen co-authors who contributed to the book.

Beyond her nonprofit work, Dr. h.c. Nellie C. Reyes founded the Writers & Artists Collab (W.A.C.), a joint initiative designed to provide mentorship, publishing opportunities, and professional guidance for emerging authors and artists. Through W.A.C., writers are encouraged to tell authentic stories that highlight resilience, creativity, and personal transformation while building supportive networks that elevate their work and impact, as well as fulfill their dreams and aspirations of becoming self-published authors.

Her chapter in the book,“The Power of Co-Creation: Transforming Humanitarians as Courageous Legacy Builders”, tells the story of her own journey through challenges and vulnerability, and how those experiences inspired her to develop mentorship programs that empower others.

Within the chapter, Dr. h.c. Nellie Reyes introduces her mentoring framework known as the 3C Technique Life & Biz Mastery Program (Connect, Create, Collaborate), providing solutions and opportunities to Filipino American entrepreneurs and emerging Asian leaders by connecting their passion with best practices for legacy building.

In her story, she describes how she rose above her meager means as a young mother from the Philippines to pursue her leadership advancements in Canada, and later on in the United States, where she pours her energy towards the growth of the Assist NA nonprofit organization.

Stories of Service and Global Humanitarian Leadership

The book features contributions from a remarkable group of humanitarians whose work spans nonprofit leadership, business innovation, education, and global community service.

Principal co-author Amb. Dr. h.c. Juliette Barredo - Rucker is the founder of Sacred Heart International, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving vulnerable communities across the United States and internationally.

Her chapter,“Igniting Global Hope Through a Personal Journey of Benevolence & Advocacy for Lasting Change”, chronicles her deeply personal journey from witnessing hardship to becoming a global humanitarian leader.

Through Sacred Heart International, Dr. h.c. Juliette Barredo - Rucker has dedicated her life to helping children, seniors, veterans, and underserved communities by offering social programs focused on food assistance, outreach initiatives, and community empowerment.

Her organization operates under the mission“Satisfy their Hunger then Fuel their Minds,” emphasizing the importance of meeting immediate needs, while also providing long term opportunities for education, empowerment, and personal growth.

Her chapter reflects on the sacrifices, leadership challenges, and unwavering faith that guided her work and helped build a humanitarian mission impacting hundreds of lives.

Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Community Impact

Another contributor, Mr. Frederick“Eric” Napule, is a Filipino American entrepreneur, registered nurse, and humanitarian leader.

As CEO and President of 444ALERT and Company 316 LLC, Mr. Napule works with OmniShield to provide high-end fire safety and home protection systems designed to protect families and communities. As a registered nurse, he is involved in clinical and lifesaving technology at Baylor University Medical Center.

Beyond his business leadership, he is also actively engaged in community initiatives and philanthropic efforts supporting education and entrepreneurship in the Philippines and within the Filipino American business community in North Texas.

Mr. Eric Napule's chapter,“An Entrepreneur and Home Safety Warrior: Building a Legacy Rooted in Faith, Family, and Purpose”, shares how personal struggles and perseverance shaped his leadership philosophy and inspired him to build businesses and projects that empower others.

Through his work in community organizations and chambers of commerce, Mr. Napule continues to support platforms that foster collaboration, mentorship, and networking for Filipino entrepreneurs and community leaders.

Storytelling, Cultural Diversity, and Global Connection

Another notable contributor is Dr. h.c. Lisa E. Kirkwood, a keynote speaker, photographer, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and five-time Amazon bestselling author.

Her chapter,“Becoming the True Stories Merchant: My Global Message of Cultural Diversity and Human Connectivity”, recounts her journey from Europe to the United States, and reflects on the role storytelling plays in building understanding between cultures.

Dr. h.c. Lisa E. Kirkwood's career spans corporate leadership, public speaking, filmmaking, and writing. Her work often focuses on cultural diversity, inclusion, and the power of authentic stories to bring people together.

Throughout her career she has received numerous recognitions, including Heroes Extraordinaire and Diversity Champion awards for her literary collaborations and leadership contributions.

Education, Technology, and Global Collaboration

The book also features the work of Amb. Stephanie Lynn Steenstra, a global educator, chaplain, and Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar who has dedicated her life to expanding educational access and encouraging individuals to pursue their highest purpose.

Her chapter,“The Write Path: Cultivating a Legacy of Tenderness and Creativity”, highlights her lifelong commitment to mentorship, humanitarian leadership, and educational innovation combined with the creative strokes of artificial intelligence.

Amb. Stephanie Lynn Steenstra's work focuses on bridging generations and cultures through education, ethical leadership, and collaboration. Her efforts have included mentoring service leaders, leading workshops on ethical AI and collaborative innovation, and supporting global initiatives designed to bring communities together.

Her work has been recognized internationally and featured in major publications including The New York Times, and she has received honors such as the International Peace Award. Creative Excellence and Love of Cultural Harmony

Another contributor, Dr. h.c. Katherine“Irene” Bercasio is a designer, educator, and creative humanitarian whose work blends creativity, storytelling, and mentorship.

Her chapter,“When Design Meets Humanity”, reflects on how creativity can serve as a powerful vehicle for empathy, connection, and service -proving that design is not just about aesthetics, but impact.

Dr. h.c Irene Bercasio began her career in publishing and art direction, working with a major international magazine Cosmopolitan and its spin-off titles like CosmoBride under Summit Media. After seven years, she was hired by ABS-CBN, the country's largest network, to lead a team of graphic designers and art directors before expanding globally. She moved to Singapore, where she handled titles including Electronic Gaming Monthly and Singapore Tourism's monthly magazine under MediaCorp. After two years, Irene returned to the Philippines to rejoin ABS-CBN, where she led part of its publishing arm while art directing an international magazine brand Maxim-balancing creative direction and leadership with ease.

She then transitioned into academia and taught multi-media arts at De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, while working remotely for Franchise Magazine Australia for five years. This further strengthened her expertise in brand development and storytelling. In 2024, Dr. h.c. Irene Bercasio was recognized as an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Honoree by Assemblyman Mike Gipson in Compton, CA. Later that same year, she received an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism in Paris, acknowledging her lifelong dedication to integrating creativity, education, and humanitarian values.

A Global Collaboration of Humanitarian Voices

In addition to the main contributors, A Legacy in Humanitarianism includes chapters from several internationally acclaimed humanitarian leaders and advocates.

Principal co-author Epiphany V. Nishimura joins a group of distinguished co-authors including Dr. h.c. Ferdinand Z. Edralin, Dr. h.c. Amb. Raziel F. Arcega, MBA/MAS, Maria Christina Talley, Charles Hai Nguyen, Dr. h.c. Gracie Sajor, RN/BSN, Dr. h.c. Theresa Guck, and Susan Ordona.

The book also features VIP forewords and special messages from global leaders and diplomats including LOANI Founder, Prof. Dr. Caroline Makaka, H.E. Ambassador Dr. h.c. Nadia Harihiri of the International Human Rights Commission, Hon. Asst. Sec. Edgar B. Badajos of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, GSFE Founder, Lady Amb. Dr. h.c. Robbie Motter, Mr. Nino Jefferson Lim, Founder of Island Pacific, and GIA Founder, Lady Amb. Dr. Lenora Peterson - Maclin.

A special message is also included from Hon. Adelio Angelito S. Cruz, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General of Los Angeles. All VIP Foreword authors are shown in photos here in separate book signing events in Texas and California, USA and in Manila, Philippines.

A Call to Build Meaningful Legacies

More than a collection of stories, A Legacy in Humanitarianism invites readers to reflect on their own purpose and the impact they can have on the world.

Through powerful stories of compassion, resilience, and leadership, the book demonstrates that lasting legacies are built through service, collaboration, and authentic human connection.

By sharing these journeys, the authors aim to not only inspire their readers with their true stories but, most of all, to empower them in gaining courage to pursue lives guided by meaningful purpose, genuine compassion, and create a strong connected global community centered on humanitarianism.

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