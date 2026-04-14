Brazil's Services Sector Hits Record In February But Misses Consensus By A Wide Margin

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Brazil's services volume rose just 0.1% month-on-month in February 2026, well below the Reuters consensus forecast of 0.5%, though the sector reached a new all-time high in the IBGE's historical series.

- Year-on-year growth decelerated sharply to 0.5%-against expectations of 1.7%-marking the 23rd consecutive positive reading but the weakest since the post-pandemic recovery began.

- Tourism fell for the third straight month (-0.9%), professional services contracted for the third consecutive period (-0.3%), and São Paulo was the largest regional drag.

The headline says record. The details say deceleration. Brazil's services sector is reaching new highs on momentum alone, while the engines underneath are losing power.

Brazil's services sector grew 0.1% in February 2026 compared to January, according to the Monthly Survey of Services (PMS) released Tuesday by the IBGE. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the result missed the Reuters consensus forecast of 0.5% by a wide margin and represents a sharp loss of momentum from January's 0.3% expansion. Despite the miss, the sector reached a new record high in the IBGE's historical series, matching the previous peak set in November 2025 and sitting roughly 20% above pre-pandemic levels.

The year-on-year comparison was equally disappointing. Services volume rose just 0.5% against February 2025, far below the 1.7% consensus and a dramatic deceleration from January's 3.3% annual pace. The 12-month trailing growth rate slowed to 2.7%, down from 3.0% in January, extending a gradual loss of dynamism that has been building since late 2025.

IT Carries the Brazil Services Sector While Tourism Slides

Three of the five activity groups posted gains in February. Information and communication services led with a 1.1% expansion, accumulating a 5% gain over the past three months, driven primarily by IT services. IBGE analyst Luiz Carlos de Almeida Junior noted that the sector's dominance“has been consolidating since the post-pandemic period, influencing the pace of the services sector as a whole.”

Transportation rose 0.6%, lifted by road freight, while services rendered to families advanced 1.4%-the strongest reading since March 2025. On the negative side, professional, administrative, and complementary services fell 0.3% for the third consecutive month, and the“other services” category declined 0.4%.

Tourism was the clearest casualty. The tourism activity index dropped 0.9% in February, its third straight contraction, and now operates 2.0% below its all-time high from December 2024. The slide suggests that tightening financial conditions are beginning to compress discretionary spending even as headline employment remains positive.

The Selic Bite and the Road Ahead

André Valério, senior economist at Banco Inter, said he expects fuel price increases to erode household real income in the months ahead, and that the cumulative weight of monetary tightening will continue to slow the sector. He forecasts 2% services growth for full-year 2026-a meaningful deceleration from the 2.8% recorded in 2025.

The Central Bank cut the Selic by 25 basis points to 14.75% on March 18, but signaled caution amid the ongoing uncertainty from the Iran energy shock and its impact on global oil prices. The next Copom meeting on April 28–29 will weigh data like this PMS print-which argues for faster easing-against rising inflation expectations that argue for patience.

Regional Divergence Adds to the Picture

Thirteen of 27 states posted growth in February. Rio de Janeiro led the positive contributions with a 1.0% gain, supported by audiovisual, legal, and publishing services. São Paulo, however, was the largest drag, falling 0.4% on weakness in temporary staffing, air transport, and IT-a notable reversal for a state that led the January expansion with a 1.6% jump.

The data confirms a pattern that has been forming across multiple indicators: Brazil's economy is not contracting, but it is losing speed. The services sector-which accounts for roughly 70% of GDP-is coasting on structural tailwinds from digitalization and logistics, even as interest-rate-sensitive segments like tourism, professional services, and discretionary consumer spending visibly soften. For the Copom, the February PMS is another piece of evidence that monetary policy transmission is working, but not yet fast enough to justify a pause in the easing cycle.

Related Coverage: Brazil Job Creation Falls 38% as Selic Bites. Brazil Inflation 2026: Rates, Forecasts and What Drives IPCA. Focus Survey: IPCA Expectations Breach Target Ceiling