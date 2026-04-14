Noida Worker Protests End After Interim Wage Hike Announced By Govt

Normalcy Restored in Noida, Says UP DGP

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday declared that the situation in Noida has returned to "absolute normalcy" following a wave of violent worker protests. The breakthrough comes after a high-powered committee, formed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced a significant interim hike in minimum wages for industrial workers in the region. UP DGP Rajiv Krishna, while speaking to the reporters, said, "The situation is absolutely normal in Noida. All senior officers are present here. We are in constant communication with our officers in Noida. We receive different inputs through social media, media and through UP 112. The situation is normal everywhere. The CM formed a high-powered committee yesterday itself. The committee reached there and held detailed discussions with all stakeholders. They told them their announcements, mentioned in a press conference, last night itself."

Interim Wage Hike Announced to Quell Unrest

The state government has approved a 21% increase in minimum wages for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad, effective from April 1, 2026. This move follows a day of intense unrest on Monday, where thousands of factory workers took to the streets demanding better pay amidst rising living costs. DGP Krishna emphasised that the state government has acted with "sensitivity" toward the workers' grievances. A high-level panel, chaired by the Industrial Development Commissioner, held marathon discussions with labour unions and industry stakeholders to resolve.

"Govt and CM are very sensitive towards the workers. A few individuals and groups have come to light, which caused provocations in this matter. We have electronic evidence and CCTV evidence. Based on these, action is being taken. To the workers, I would like to say that the Govt has decided their appropriate salary. We appeal to them to maintain peace and not get lured...," UP DGP Rajiv Krishna added.

New Wage Structure Detailed

Unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will now receive ₹13,690 per month (up from ₹11,313), while skilled workers will see their pay rise to ₹16,868. The committee, which includes five labour representatives and three industry members, is tasked with ensuring long-term industrial harmony and a permanent wage revision framework.

Officials Debunk Social Media Rumours

The DGP and state officials explicitly debunked social media rumours claiming a statewide minimum wage of ₹20,000, calling such reports "misleading and baseless."

Political Reaction to Protests

On the other hand, on Tuesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he stands with the protesting workers in Noida, describing their agitation over minimum wage demands as a reflection of wider economic distress faced by labourers. His remarks come amid ongoing workers' protests over minimum wage demands, which turned violent on Monday with stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire after an altercation with police. In a post on X, Congress MP wrote, "What happened yesterday on the roads of Noida was the final cry of this country's workers--one whose every voice was ignored, who grew weary from endless pleading. A worker in Noida earns a monthly salary of ₹12,000; rent costs ₹4,000-7,000. By the time he gets a ₹300 annual raise, the landlord hikes the rent by ₹500 a year."

Committee Confirms Wage Increase

Meanwhile, the high-level committee constituted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday increased the interim minimum wages by about 21 per cent for workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, following massive protests in Noida Phase 2. According to Noida DM's office, for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad, the interim wages have been increased from Rs 11,313 to Rs 13,690 monthly; from Rs 12,445 to Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers and from Rs 13,940 to Rs 16,868 for skilled workers. Interim rates are effective from April 1.

CM Yogi's Appeal for Order

CM Yogi has appealed to the public to trust only information received from official sources. He also asked the employer organisations to ensure workers receive their monthly wages as per rules, regular overtime payments, weekly holidays, bonuses, and all social security rights, while also ensuring the safety and respect of women workers at the workplace.

This comes after a massive protest by workers in Noida Phase 2, which also turned violent following an altercation with the police. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)