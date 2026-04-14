Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP, Alleges It Is 'Going Too Far For Bengal'

Mamata Banerjee's Scathing Attack on BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched an all-out attack on BJP, alleging it is "going too far to capture Bengal", names of lakhs of people have been deleted from voters list and the NDA government "has stopped Bengal's money".

Addressing an election rally here, Mamata Banerjee alleged that atrocities have been committed against Bengali-speaking people in BJP ruled states and "revenge (of people) will be in the box of democracy".

Fears of EVM Tampering

She expressed apprehensions about EVM machines and said she had "never seen anyone play such a dirty game as the BJP". "This time the fight is different. BJP is going too far to capture Bengal. It has cut the names of millions of people. It has stopped all our Bengal's money... The VVPAT machines, including EVM machines, will be checked carefully. They have planned by looking at our seats; if the machines get damaged, they will not change them, but will insert a chip in the machine. They will ask people to wait until the new machine comes... I have never seen anyone play such a dirty game as the BJP," she alleged.

"I have been a seven-time MP and a four-time Union Minister. I have seen many Prime Ministers but I have never seen a BJP party government that is so shameless, autocratic, corrupt, a government of robbers, thieves, killing people, and rioting," she added.

Warns Against Delimitation Bill

The Trinamool Congress leader also expressed opposition to Delimitation Bill being brought by government during the special sitting of budget session of Parliament.

CM Hits Out at Yogi Adityanath

Referring to workers' protest in Noida, she hit out at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Nowadays, Uttar Pradesh is burning. Yogi Babu comes here and gives a speech, and says that bulldozers will continue in Bengal. Bulldozers do not work in Bengal, Bengali salutes, says Pranam, says Jai Hind, says Vande Mataram... From here, when boys and girls go to the BJP state, they are killed. They are tortured. When they speak Bengali, they are called intruders," she said.

"Their revenge will be in the box of democracy. This very month, the Delimitation Bill is being brought. It will cut you into pieces. It will divide Bengal. Then it will do NRC," she added.

Vows to Fight Deletion of Voter Names

The RMC leader said that despite financial constraints, her government has continued major development projects. Banerjee claimed that there were instructions to arrest Trinamool booth agents ahead of polling. She urged voters to defend their democratic rights.

"I have gone to the Supreme Court for you. Today or tomorrow, I will include your names in the voter list. I will try till the end," she said.

"Why have you cut so many names? Because you are afraid of people. There was no logical discrimination in Bihar, why here? The Honourable Supreme Court also said this yesterday. Then why in Bengal? Because the fat brother has come from Delhi. ED and CBI have come with him. Cut as many names as you can and do terror. Because it is not that easy to capture Bengal, you will never be able to capture Bengal," the Chief Minister said.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29 and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)