IPL 2026: CSK, KKR Honour Late India Cricketer CD Gopinath With Tribute

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): Players of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took the field wearing black armbands during their IPL 2026 fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, paying tribute to former India cricketer CD Gopinath, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 96.

The tribute through black armbands served as a poignant reminder of Gopinath's enduring legacy -- a quiet yet significant figure who contributed to shaping Indian cricket in its formative years. The gesture from both sides underlined the deep connection between the game's present and its rich past.

Remembering CD Gopinath's Legacy

Gopinath, who spent his life closely associated with cricket in Chennai, remained a revered figure in Indian cricketing circles.

A Stalwart of Domestic Cricket

At the domestic level, Gopinath was a stalwart of Madras cricket, leading the side and playing a pivotal role in their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in the 1954-55 season, where he scored a century in the final.

In a distinguished first-class career, he amassed 4,259 runs, including nine centuries, showcasing his elegant strokeplay.

International Career and Historic Win

Gopinath, born in Chennai in 1930, represented India in eight Test matches between 1951 and 1960. He made an immediate impact on debut against England at the Brabourne Stadium, scoring an unbeaten 50 and 42 in the match.

His contributions also came during a defining phase for Indian cricket, including being part of India's historic first Test win vs England in 1952 -- a landmark moment in the nation's cricketing journey.

Post-Retirement Contributions

Even after retiring, Gopinath continued to serve Indian cricket in multiple capacities, including as a national selector and later as manager of the Indian team during the 1979 tour of England.

IPL 2026 Match Details

In the match, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first against a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side led by Ishan Kishan in the IPL 2026. (ANI)

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