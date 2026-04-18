VHP Flags Concerns Over 'Love Jihad', Religious Conversions

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 18 (IANS) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday voiced strong concerns over what it described as rising incidents of“Love Jihad” and religious conversions, calling for stricter legal measures to address the issue.

Speaking at a press interaction here, VHP National Secretary General Milind Parande alleged that Kerala has become a major centre for such activities and urged the introduction of a stringent law to curb illegal conversions.

Parande claimed that new methods were being used to target Hindu women, linking these to broader patterns he termed as organised attempts at conversion.

He further alleged that such incidents were not confined to Kerala but were part of a wider national trend, citing various recent controversies across the country.

According to him, these developments have created concerns within sections of society and warrant urgent attention from the authorities.

He also referred to reports of alleged malpractice in educational institutions and workplaces, stating that these claims have contributed to a growing sense of mistrust.

Parande added that organisations and companies must take steps to ensure a“safe environment”, particularly for women, and said the VHP would reach out to stakeholders on the issue.

In a separate allegation, he pointed to a recent case involving a minor girl from a Scheduled Tribe community, claiming that the incident highlighted serious lapses and political protection for the accused.

He criticised the state government's handling of such cases, calling for stronger intervention to protect vulnerable communities.

The VHP leader also raised concerns about government control over temples, alleging misuse of temple funds and calling for their liberation from state oversight.

He said the organisation would intensify its campaign on this front, asserting that temple resources should be used solely for religious purposes.

The remarks come amid ongoing debates in Kerala over issues of religious freedom, conversion, and the role of the state in managing religious institutions.

Political observers note that such statements are likely to further intensify discussions around communal relations and governance in the state, even as authorities maintain that law and order will be upheld impartially.