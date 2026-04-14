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Siddaramaiah To Continue As Karnataka CM, Says MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy on Tuesday backed Siddaramaiah for the position of Karnataka's Chief Minister, amid ongoing speculation regarding a leadership change in the state.
MLA Backs Siddaramaiah for Full TermThe MLA's support comes as the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20. Commenting on the potential expansion of the State Cabinet, Rayareddy asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister for the next two years and one and a half months. He further noted that the party's observers and general secretaries had selected Siddaramaiah following a process where they took the votes of the members. According to us, Siddaramaiah will be the CM for the next two years and one and a half months. He will be the Chief Minister. Our observers and general secretaries have taken our votes and selected Siddaramaiah He is two and a half. You didn't say what year it is. Is this a gram panchayat election? Our observer didn't say what the sharing issue is. Siddaramaiah has been elected as CM He will be CM for five years. My opinion is that Siddaramaiah will continue as CM, Rayareddy told ANI.
High Command to Decide, Cabinet Reshuffle DelayedMeanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while responding to political and administrative questions, indicated that a cabinet reshuffle may be delayed due to upcoming elections and the budget session. Speaking with ANI, Kharge stated that the party's high command will decide on the Karnataka Chief Minister post, saying, "Will give medicine when required", implying the issue will be addressed at the right time. Responding to speculation over a possible cabinet reshuffle, Siddaramaiah said that delays could be attributed to political and parliamentary schedules, which include elections in multiple states and the ongoing budget session. "There's nothing wrong with aspirants for ministerial positions visiting New Delhi. Cabinet reshuffle work is pending. The elections in five states and the budget session may be reasons for the delay in the cabinet reshuffle," said Siddaramiah. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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