Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Sets Ambitious Goals For Zangezur Corridor And Regional Dev't
During his report on the results of 2025 at the 5th meeting of the spring session of the Supreme Assembly held on April 10, Musayev noted that the Cabinet of Ministers will swiftly address land allocation, property issues, raw material supply, and other organizational matters related to the section of the Zangezur Corridor passing through the territory of the autonomous republic, a project of strategic importance for overcoming its long-standing blockade conditions.
Musayev added that comprehensive measures are also planned to modernize public transport, including the restructuring of intercity routes, enhancement of passenger services between major settlements, and renewal of the bus fleet in line with contemporary standards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment