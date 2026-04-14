Hampshire College, Alma Mater To Many Artists, To Close After 51 Years

MENAFN - USA Art News) Hampshire College to Close After 51 Years, Ending a Notable Art-School Pipeline

Hampshire College, the Amherst, Massachusetts, liberal arts school whose alumni have helped shape contemporary art and culture, will close after 51 years in operation. The college said it will officially shut down after the fall 2026 semester, ending a run that produced an outsized number of artists, writers, and filmmakers relative to its small size.

The closure comes after years of financial pressure. In recent years, Hampshire reportedly missed enrollment targets, and a 2025 audit said the college's debt had reached $20 million. Students will be able to continue their education at nearby institutions including Smith College, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Bennington College.

For the art world, Hampshire's significance lies in the reach of its alumni. Painter Christina Quarles, who is represented by Hauser & Wirth and has shown at the Venice Biennale, is among its graduates. So are painter Math Bass, whose work has been presented at the Hammer Museum and MoMA PS1, and Every Ocean Hughes, whose exhibitions and performances have appeared at the Whitney Museum and the MIT List Center for Visual Arts.

The college's broader alumni list also includes filmmaker Ken Burns, actress Lupita Nyong'o, and writer Eula Biss, underscoring the school's long role as a training ground for creative careers. In a statement, president Jennifer Chrisler called the moment“incredibly painful” and said the college is focused on helping students complete their studies while supporting faculty and staff through the transition.

Hampshire was founded in 1965 with a reputation for experimentation and self-directed learning. Its closure marks not only the end of a college, but the loss of a distinctive model of liberal arts education that left a visible mark on contemporary culture.