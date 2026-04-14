Investornewsbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) Engages Global One Media To Expand Investor Communications Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nicola Mining Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nicola Mining (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSX.V: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) has engaged Global One Media Group to support its digital investor communications strategy, including the production and distribution of video interviews and corporate content across global digital channels. The partnership is aimed at enhancing the company's visibility and strengthening its narrative among investors in North America, Europe and Asia, with Global One Media confirming it holds no direct or indirect interest in Nicola or its securities.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NICM are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN