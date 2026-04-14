Tinygemsbreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) Secures $400K In New Iot Orders, Builds On Growing Military And Enterprise Demand

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) reported that its Global Telesat Communications Ltd subsidiary has received approximately $400,000 in new orders for satellite-enabled IoT hardware, supporting an existing military end-user in Eastern Europe and a new customer in Asia, as demand from providers including Globalstar and Iridium continues to grow. The orders follow a recent $820,000 contract tied to a NATO military customer, bringing total IoT-related orders secured in the first quarter of 2026 to more than $1.2 million, reflecting expanding momentum in government, defense and enterprise connectivity markets alongside anticipated growth from the company's expanding healthcare operations, according to CEO David Phipps.

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About NextPlat Corp.

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

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