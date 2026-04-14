Ainewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Launches Withzeta.Ai Platform, Opens New Revenue Stream

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) announced the commercial launch of withZeta, its multi-agentic AI co-scientist platform for rare cancer drug discovery, with subscriptions now available across academic and commercial tiers, creating a new non-dilutive revenue stream for the company. The platform, built from Lantern's RADR (R) oncology-focused AI technologies, will be showcased at a private investor event at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on April 16, 2026, and demonstrated publicly at the AACR Annual Meeting in San Diego from April 17–22, highlighting its capabilities in accelerating molecular design, clinical development and biomedical research.

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About Lantern Pharma Inc.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRN) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company leveraging AI, machine learning, and its proprietary RADR(R) platform to transform the development of cancer therapies. Lantern's clinical pipeline includes LP-184 (acylfulvene), LP-284 (a TC-NER targeting compound in hematologic and solid tumors), and LP-300 (cisplatin/ethacraplatin analog), which is being evaluated in the HARMONIC Phase 2 trial in never-smoker patients with relapsed advanced lung adenocarcinoma following TKI treatment. LP-184 is also being developed for pediatric CNS cancers through Starlight Therapeutics, Lantern's wholly owned CNS-focused subsidiary. withZeta, Lantern's multi-agentic AI co-scientist platform, is now commercially available as a subscription-based research platform for the global biomedical and drug development community, representing a new revenue stream for the Company. Lantern operates an AI Center of Excellence in Bengaluru, India and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About withZeta

withZeta is redefining how rare cancer research, discovery, drug development, and clinical trial design gets done. Knowledge work in oncology is migrating to AI co-scientists - autonomous systems that investigate, reason, and synthesize across the full breadth of scientific evidence. withZeta is that co-scientist: purpose-built for the biology, economics, and urgency of rare cancer drug development, and accessible to any researcher, anywhere. Built by Lantern Pharma (Nasdaq: LTRN). Learn more and subscribe at withzeta.

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