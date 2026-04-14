Edge AI In Smart Grids Market Report 2026: $48.91 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge AI in Smart Grids Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The edge artificial intelligence (AI) in smart grids market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to surge from $15.49 billion in 2025 to $19.46 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%.

This growth is driven by increasing grid failures, heightened energy efficiency demands, rising renewable energy integration, smart meter proliferation, and industrial IoT adoption within utilities. In the foreseeable future, the edge AI market in smart grids is anticipated to reach $48.91 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25.9%, powered by edge AI deployment for predictive analytics, intelligent relay deployment, and AI-driven grid management solutions.

Increased energy demand, influenced by population growth, underpins this market expansion. By processing data locally and in real time, edge AI in smart grids boosts energy management, enabling rapid decision-making, minimizing energy loss, and optimizing renewable energy integration. Notably, the International Energy Agency reported a 1.4% increase in net electricity generation reaching 922.6 TWh in June 2025 within OECD countries, exemplifying this trend.

Leading firms in the edge AI smart grids sector are pioneering AI-enabled IoT edge compute cellular gateways for real-time monitoring, automated control, and energy distribution optimization. For instance, Lantronix Inc. introduced its SmartLV Gateway in October 2024, facilitating low-voltage substation management in smart grids with capabilities including real-time automation and multi-protocol connectivity. In March 2025, Bidgely Inc. acquired Grid4C, enhancing its UtilityAI platform with enhanced grid-side intelligence, customer engagement, and load forecasting.

Prominent companies in the industry include Siemens AG, Hitachi Energy Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and many more. The imposition of tariffs has impacted the market by escalating costs of imported edge computing devices and sensors, affecting hardware components and software-integrated solutions especially in North America and Europe. This has propelled a shift toward local suppliers, driving innovation in cost-effective edge AI solutions.

Edge AI in smart grids involves integrated hardware, software, and services. Hardware comprises sensors and communication modules for real-time data collection and AI processing. Solutions are deployed via on-premises and cloud models across applications like grid management and distributed energy resource management. Primary users include electric utilities, industrial facilities, and smart city projects. The market encapsulates revenues from providing services like edge AI model development and energy load forecasting. Market value includes the factory gate value of goods sold directly or via distribution channels.

This comprehensive report on the edge artificial intelligence (AI) in smart grids market offers detailed insights, including industry size, regional shares, competitor analyses, and market trends, equipping stakeholders with the knowledge needed to thrive in the industry.

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