Edge AI In Smart Grids Market Report 2026: $48.91 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$19.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$48.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Scope
- Component: Hardware, Software, Services Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud-Based Solution Type: Edge Intelligence Platforms, Real-Time Grid Analytics, Predictive Maintenance Solutions, AI-Driven Control and Automation, Cybersecurity Services Application: Grid Management, Asset Management, AMI, Distributed Energy Resource Management End-User Industries: Electric Utilities, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Energy Operators, Smart City Projects Siemens AG, Hitachi Energy Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., GE Vernova, ABB Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, among others. Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence Internet Of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing Edge Ai-Driven Grid Optimization Real-Time Energy Load Forecasting Predictive Maintenance and Asset Monitoring Integration Of Smart Sensors and Edge Devices Energy Management and Operational Efficiency
Companies Featured
- Siemens AG Hitachi Energy Ltd. NVIDIA Corporation Intel Corporation Schneider Electric SE Qualcomm Technologies Inc. GE Vernova ABB Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Beckwith Electric Co Inc. Itron Inc. Advantech Co. Ltd. Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc. C3 Inc. SparkCognition Inc. Lantronix Inc. Uplight Inc. Utilidata Inc Smarter Grid Solutions Ltd. ClearBlade Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Edge AI in Smart Grids Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment