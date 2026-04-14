Advanced Radiation Centers Of New York Launches Softraytm Therapy, Offering New Non-Surgical Relief Of Inflammatory, Tendon And Arthritis Pain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A European standard now offering New Yorkers a non-invasive alternative to chronic arthritis medications and surgery

New York, NY, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Radiation Centers of New York (ARC) has introduced SoftRayTM therapy, a non-invasive treatment designed to reduce inflammation and pain associated with arthritis and other degenerative joint conditions. The therapy, which uses low-dose radiation, has been utilized for decades in Europe to help manage chronic joint pain and may offer an alternative for patients seeking relief without surgery or long-term reliance on medications.

SoftRay therapy works by targeting the inflammatory processes within affected joints, helping reduce the biological signals that contribute to swelling, stiffness, and chronic discomfort. By modulating the inflammatory response, the treatment aims to improve mobility and overall joint function in those with osteoarthritis or tendinopathies – conditions that affect millions of people in the US. SoftRay therapy is also effective in the treatment of plantar fasciitis, a painful inflammation of the foot.

“This treatment approach has been used successfully across Europe for many years,” said Shawn H. Zimberg, M.D., Medical Director at Advanced Radiation Centers of New York.“In the United States, most arthritis care has focused on medications, injections, or surgery. SoftRay offers a different option by addressing inflammation at the cellular level and may help patients manage symptoms while delaying or avoiding more invasive procedures.”

A Safe, Convenient Treatment Option

SoftRay therapy is designed to provide a simple and convenient experience for patients. The treatment uses extremely low doses of radiation - typically about one-hundredth of the dose used in oncology - delivered precisely to the affected joint, making it a remarkably safe and localized option.

A typical treatment course includes six brief sessions, each lasting approximately one to two minutes. Because the therapy is completely non-invasive, patients do not require anesthesia or recovery time and can resume normal activities immediately after treatment.

Clinical experience has shown that many patients experience pain relief lasting six to twelve months, and the treatment can be safely repeated if symptoms return.

Filling a Gap Between Conservative Care and Surgery

SoftRay therapy may be particularly helpful for patients who are looking for additional options between conservative treatments and surgical intervention. This includes individuals who:



Are not ready for joint replacement surgery

Have not experienced adequate relief from medications or injections

Want to remain active while managing chronic joint pain Are dealing with conditions such as arthritis, plantar fasciitis, or persistent joint inflammation

“Gels and steroids are often temporary fixes that don't change the underlying environment of the joint. Many patients find themselves caught between temporary symptom relief and major surgery,” Dr. Zimberg added.“SoftRay provides a non-surgical option that can help reduce inflammation and improve quality of life for people struggling with chronic joint pain.”

Patients interested in learning more about SoftRay therapy or determining whether they may be candidates can visit AdvancedRadiationCenters or contact ARC to schedule a consultation.

About Advanced Radiation Centers of New York

Advanced Radiation Centers of New York (ARC) has served patients in the New York metropolitan area for more than three decades. Founded as the first freestanding radiation oncology facility in eastern Long Island, ARC has grown into one of the region's leading radiation oncology practices, offering advanced treatment technologies and specialized expertise in radiation therapy. For more information, visit.

Contact Info



Humaira Sheikh

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+1 516-589-7724

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