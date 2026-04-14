AITC Accuses EC Of Targeting Abhishek Banerjee Via Whatsapp Messages

AITC Accuses ECI of Targeting Leaders via WhatsApp

The All India Trinamool Congress on Tuesday accused the Election Commission of India of allegedly circulating instructions to police and other personnel to target and search vehicles of AITC leaders and their family members. The party alleged that the instructions were communicated to ECI's subordinates through WhatsApp groups to target leaders, including AITC's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife. The party alleged that the instructions were also dispersed to target "AITC's campaign-related activities and outreach programs."

"We have come to learn of a shocking communication of ECI targeting AITC's leaders by circulating instructions to their subordinates through WhatsApp groups. Instructions have been given to the Police and other Observers and CAPF officials to target and search vehicles of AITC's leaders and their family members. Instructions include targeting AITC's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife. Instructions are also dispersed to target AITC's campaign-related activities and outreach programs," the party alleged.

Mamata Banerjee Raises Separate Allegations

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a shocking allegation that "two false affidavits were filed to cancel my candidature from Bhabanipur," questioning that, "They could not do it, but imagine if they could do this against me, what all they can do against others." Furthermore, she reiterated her opposition to the SIR of electoral rolls, calling it "an attempt to bring the BJP to power." "Our fight is with 'Vanish Kumar' (referring to CEC Gyanesh Kumar)...SIR is a huge scam. This is not SIR but an attempt to bring BJP to power. This is a scam to delete names. 90 lakh names have been deleted," she said.

High-Stakes Election Backdrop

The allegations come as West Bengal prepares for crucial polling on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)

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