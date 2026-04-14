Punjab CM Launches Cash Scheme For All Women Above 18 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Adampur (Punjab), April 14 (IANS) Marking the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday rolled out from this town a women-centric scheme of monthly financial support for women above the age of 18.

Beneficiaries will get Rs 1,000 a month, while those from SC community will receive Rs 1,500 monthly.

The Chief Minister announced the launch of the registration process, enabling all women above 18 years eligible with a simple three-document requirement, while ensuring doorstep facilitation through a network of camps and support staff.

The rollout began in nine Assembly constituencies and would expand across the remaining 108 from May 15, with payments starting July and no deadline for registration.

With 26,000 registration centres and dedicated Mahila Satkar Sakhis deployed in every village and ward, the scheme is designed for scale, access and certainty, positioning it among the most expansive direct financial support initiatives for women in the country.

Accompanied by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, CM Mann announced the scheme has been rolled out as a pilot across nine locations, including Adampur, Malout, Anandpur Sahib, Dirba, Sunam, Moga, Kotkapura, Batala and Patiala rural.

“The registration for women in remaining 108 constituencies will start from May 15. Monthly payments of Rs 1000 or Rs 1500 will start from July onwards,” he said. Reassuring women about accessibility, CM Mann said,“There is no deadline for registration and the women need not worry as it doesn't matter when they register whether April 15 or May 15 or August 15.”

He further clarified that delayed registration would not affect benefits.“They will get their full payment payable from July onwards, so even if they register at the end of September they will get full payment for three months meaning July, August and September.”

Addressing concerns of women lacking caste certificates, CM Mann said,“I know many of my SC sisters and mothers don't have a certificate but they don't have to worry and just apply for their certificate.”

He assured uninterrupted benefits, saying,“If that is taking time then don't have to worry as they too can register under the scheme without the certificate and start getting Rs 1000 monthly.“However, whenever their certificate comes, the state government will pay them a difference of Rs 500 per month as well from July onwards. There is no need to worry on this front.”

To ensure last-mile coverage, the Chief Minister announced a grassroots outreach mechanism.“To ensure 100 per cent coverage of all women above 18 years and to handhold them through the registration process, the Punjab government will engage Mahila Satkar Sakhis in every village and every ward across Punjab.”

Explaining their role, he added,“Mahila Satkar Sakhis will come to the home of beneficiaries and explain to them benefits of the scheme, clarify their all doubts, and handover the registration form. They will explain the entire registration process to the beneficiaries along with what documents are needed and solve all their queries and problems.”