Storagemart And Manhattan Mini Storage Expand Portfolio With New Facilities And Strategic Acquisitions In Q1 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, Mo., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Q1 2026, StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage continued to expand their portfolio through a combination of third party managed locations and strategic acquisitions across key markets. During the first quarter of the year, the companies added multiple new facilities across New York, Missouri, New Jersey, and Illinois, reinforcing their continued growth and industry leadership.

Strategic Growth Across Key Markets

Notable activity during the first quarter included the addition of new facilities operating under both the StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage brands, depending on regional alignment.

“Our continued growth across both owned and third party managed facilities reflects the strength of our operational platform and the trust owners place in our team,” said Herby Bowman, SVP of StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management.“As more owners look for experienced operators with strong marketing capabilities and profitable systems, our Third Party Management program continues to provide a powerful solution for maximizing property performance.”

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Refinancing – Manhattan Mini Storage

In Q1 2026, StorageMart continued to expand its Bridge Lending Program with the refinancing of a Manhattan Mini Storage facility located in Tribeca. The property, which operates under third party management, reflects the company's ability to pair operational expertise with flexible financing solutions for owners. Full details of the deal can be found in the official announcement.

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Third Party Management – Manhattan Mini Storage

Bronx, NY

552 Nereid Ave, Bronx, NY

Onboarded: January 21, 2026

Net Rentable Square Feet: 47,603

Number of Units: 868

This facility operates as the first Manhattan Mini Storage location serving the Bronx market. As part of the onboarding process, StorageMart provided bridge loan financing through its Bridge Lending Program, supporting the property's transition into third party management.

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Manhattan Mini Storage Portfolio Acquisition – New York Market

On January 22, 2026, StorageMart completed the acquisition of 15 facilities across the greater New York market. These locations operate under the Manhattan Mini Storage brand and significantly expand the company's footprint across the region in the second-largest self storage transaction in NYC history.

Locations included:

266 Wild Ave, Staten Island, NY

25 Remsen Ave, Brooklyn, NY

92 Caton Pl, Brooklyn, NY

150 17 th St, Brooklyn, N

St, Brooklyn, N 651 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY

507 Osborn St, Brooklyn, NY

163 Sackman St, Brooklyn, NY

87-16 121 st St, Jamaica, N

St, Jamaica, N 155 King St, Brooklyn, NY

262 Mott St, New York, NY

31-08 Northern Blvd, Long Island City, NY

34-09 College Point Blvd, Flushing, NY

62-05 30 th Ave, Woodside, N

Ave, Woodside, N 2924 8 th Ave, New York, N

Ave, New York, N 302 Dyckman St, New York, NY



This acquisition added 1.3 million net rentable square feet to the portfolio and expanded the brand to 51 total facilities.

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Third Party Management – StorageMart

Cottleville, MO

6494 Highway N. Cottleville, MO

Onboarded: March 24, 2026

Net Rentable Square Feet: 107,412

Number of Units: 770

This facility will be the first StorageMart location serving the greater St. Louis metropolitan area and the 42nd location in the state of Missouri.

Trenton, NJ

650 New York Ave. Trenton, NJ

Onboarded: March 26, 2026

Net Rentable Square Feet: 91,225

Number of Units: 949

This facility operates as the 12th StorageMart location in the state of New Jersey.

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StorageMart Acquisitions

2 locations in Springfield, MO

Locations included:

2750 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO

1240 E Trafficway St, Springfield, MO

Acquired: March 4, 2026

Net Rentable Square Feet: 80,883

Number of Units: 610

These two facilities are StorageMart's 5th location in the Springfield MSA.

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Combined Totals for Q1 2026 Portfolio Growth

Combined additions for Q1 2026:

Total Facilities Added: 20

Total Net Rentable Square Feet: 1,636,529

Total Storage Units: 28,484

About StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $10 billion in assets, 25 million square feet of storage space, and 236,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: .

Third Party Management Contact: Herby Bowman

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Bridge Loan Contact: Zach Shultz

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This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

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