Amir Sends Congratulations To Djibouti President On Re-Election

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to HE President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti following his re-election for a new term.

HH the Amir wished HE Guelleh success in performing his duties and expressed hope for further development and growth in relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Djibouti.