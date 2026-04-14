Final Preparations Given To Judo Team Ahead Of European Championships

The leadership of Azerbaijani Judo Federation has met with members of the national team ahead of the European Judo Championships to express support and confidence in their performance at the upcoming competition, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, it was outlined that Azerbaijani judokas are expected to achieve successful results in this prestigious continental competition.

At the same time, the athletes were given final pre-competition advice, with particular attention drawn to the importance of discipline, composure, and the correct tactical approach on the tatami. At the end of the meeting, the judokas were wished success.

The 2026 European Senior Judo Championships will be held from April 16–19, 2026, in Tbilisi, Georgia.

A total of 409 judokas from 46 countries (232 men and 177 women) will compete for 14 sets of medals in the continental event.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.