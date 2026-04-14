Brahmastra 2 Update: Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Likely To Back Ranbir Kapoor's Sequel? Read On

Brahmastra 2 Update: Buzz around Brahmastra 2 starring Ranbir Kapoor is heating up again as fresh reports hint at a new producer stepping in. While fans wait for an official update, speculation about the Astraverse's future is growing louder

Recent chatter suggests that Namit Malhotra, currently backing the ambitious Ramayana, could take charge of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev. The speculation gained traction after his appearance at CinemaCon 2026 alongside Yash, where subtle hints about expanding the Astraverse reportedly surfaced. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Despite the massive scale of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, audience reactions remain divided. While many appreciated the visual spectacle and mythological ambition, criticism around writing and dialogue still lingers. Online discussions show fans are open to a sequel-but only if storytelling improves significantly.

Director Ayan Mukerji has remained tight-lipped but hasn't entirely shut down speculation. A 2025 social media post featuring a script and hashtags like“Part 2” and“Om” reignited interest in the sequel. With Ranbir Kapoor expected to return, anticipation continues to build around when the project will finally go on floors.