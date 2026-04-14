PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 12,000 Cr Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun on Tuesday, marking the completion of a project built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore. The 213 km long access-controlled highway connected Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. It aimed to reduce the travel time between the national capital and Dehradun from six hours to approximately two-and-a-half to three hours.

A Historic Day for Infrastructure

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on X described the event as a significant moment for the country's infrastructure sector. "A historic day for India's road infrastructure sector! Dedication of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor to the nation. Adding a new chapter to the nation's modern infrastructure development, the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi today inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor in Dehradun, Uttarakhand," Nitin Gadkari said on X.

Corridor Features and Seamless Connectivity

The project implementation involved the construction of 10 interchanges, three Railway Overbridges, and four major bridges to facilitate high-speed travel. The corridor featured 12 roadside amenities and an Advanced Traffic Management System designed to provide a safer experience for commuters.

"This 213 km long, 6-lane access-controlled high-speed corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6 hours to just 3 hours, providing seamless connectivity between the three states. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for this significant corridor," Gadkari stated.

Focus on Wildlife Conservation

A major portion of the project focused on the ecological sensitivity and wildlife of the region. The design incorporated the construction of eight animal passes and two elephant underpasses.

"To ensure the unhindered movement of wild animals, several special wildlife conservation facilities have been integrated into the project. These include a 12 km long wildlife elevated corridor--one of the longest in Asia--which ensures development alongside environmental conservation. The corridor also features eight animal passes, two 200-meter-long elephant underpasses, and a 370-meter-long tunnel near the Dat Kali Temple," the Union Minister added.

PM Modi Reviews Project, Visits Temple

Before the inauguration, PM Modi reviewed the 12-km-long Wildlife Corridor in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, one of the longest in Asia, constructed by Uttarakhand on the elevated section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. He also performed Darshan and Pooja at Jai Maa Daat Kali Temple near Dehradun. Children sang an aarti, with the Prime Minister seen clapping and joining in. (ANI)

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