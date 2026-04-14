Global Market Access For Medical Device Software Training Course: Hands-On Exercises, And Case Studies To Guide You Through Intricate Decisions (June 8Th - June 9Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include navigating diverse international regulatory landscapes for digital health technologies (DHTs), leveraging growing global trends in value-based pricing and reimbursement schemes, and capitalizing on increased stakeholder willingness to pay, all enhancing market access and commercial success.

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market Access for Medical Device Software (June 8th - June 9th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This course will provide a clear understanding of different market access requirements for medical device software.

As demand surges for Digital Health (DH) solutions worldwide, understanding and navigating international regulations is paramount for market access success. This course will equip professionals with the knowledge to successfully enter into different international markets, improving the chances of commercial success by understanding country-specific requirements.

With an increased impact on clinical management, a higher bar for evidence is required for regulatory approval and adoption, but also an increased stakeholder willingness to pay for the service provided. Although at the moment, there's no one-size-fits all approach, there is a global trend to increase DHT adoption through value-based pricing and reimbursement mechanisms.

This growing trend has prompted countries, both within and outside the European Union (EU), to pilot various market authorization and access schemes, providing guidelines for coverage, and/or clear pathways for reimbursement of DHTs. This intensive course provides a comprehensive overview of the different national DHT market access and reimbursement strategies, presenting an overview of the current state of affairs.

The program will be highly interactive, using real-life examples and state-of-the-art practices across different global jurisdictions. Practical insights will be provide, hands-on exercises, and case studies to guide you through the intricate decisions needed that affect your market access processes.

The course will cover:



Impact categories of digital health technologies (DHTs)

Market Authorization vs. Market Access

Coverage and Health Technology Assessment (HTA)

Specifics of reimbursement pathways for DHTs across EU Member States

The new Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Regulation, EDiHTA, and ASSESS-DHT Outside of the EU Member States: global reimbursement landscape (e.g., USA, UK, South Korea, Japan, among others)

Who Should Attend:

This course is for any professionals involved in market access for medical devices, including:



Regulatory Affairs Managers

Business Strategists

Product and Service Managers

Sales and Marketing Managers

Legal Professionals

Compliance Officers

Research and Development Engineers

Clinical Research Associates Project Managers

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Impact categories of digital health technologies (DHTs)

Market Authorization vs. Market Access Coverage and Health Technology Assessment (HTA)

Day 2



Specifics of reimbursement pathways for DHTs across EU Member States

The new Health Technology Assessment (HTA) regulation, EDiHTA, and ASSESS-DHT Outside of the EU Member States: Global reimbursement landscape (e.g., USA, UK, South Korea, Japan, among others)

CPD Hours: 6

Speakers

Catarina Carrao

Catarina Carrao is the founder of BioSciPons, a life sciences research organisation specialising in health technologies clinical development, evaluation and assessment, with expertise in AI/ML-enabled technologies. She co-ordinates expert teams to bridge the gap between innovation and regulatory compliance, helping developers navigate complex requirements while meeting the expectations of Notified Bodies and the FDA.

Catarina's academic background includes a Marie-Curie Fellowship at Charite Berlin, and Postdoctoral Fellowship at Yale's University Cardiovascular Research Center. She is a Fellow of the American Heart Association (FAHA) since 2013, Delegate of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), and Professional member of the Health Technology Assessment International (HTAi) organization. She is an expert for the European Commission HaDEA on clinical investigations and Digital Health Technologies, and for the European Innovation and Technology (EIT) Council Health Cluster.

She has presented at RAPS Euroconvergence, the ESC Digital & AI Summit, and DIA Europe on AI/ML medical device regulation, post-market monitoring, and reimbursement pathways. Her recent publications include book chapters and articles on machine learning best practices, AI trustworthiness, and EU MDR/IVDR clinical evaluation.

For more information about this training visit

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