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Lufthansa Strike Forces Cancellation of Hundreds of Flights
(MENAFN) A pilot walkout at Lufthansa stretched into its second consecutive day Tuesday, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights across the German carrier's key hubs and leaving thousands of passengers stranded or scrambling for alternatives.
At Frankfurt — Lufthansa's primary hub — approximately 550 flights were disrupted, according to pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). Munich saw more than 300 cancellations, while roughly 40 departures and arrivals were scrapped in Berlin.
The 48-hour strike, launched by VC on Monday, is the product of months of deadlocked talks over wages and company pension terms. The union contends that Lufthansa has consistently failed to put forward acceptable proposals.
Yet even as the pilot action is due to expire at midnight Tuesday, passengers can expect little relief. A separate two-day cabin crew strike is scheduled to commence at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (2201 GMT Tuesday), running through just before midnight Thursday.
The Independent Flight Attendants' Organization (UFO) confirmed the walkout will target all core Lufthansa brand departures from both Frankfurt and Munich.
The timing carries pointed symbolism. The cabin crew action coincides directly with Lufthansa's official centenary celebration in Frankfurt — an event expected to be attended by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
UFO leader Joachim Vazquez Buerger made no secret of the deliberate timing, saying there was "no better time and place for the protest" than the anniversary gathering.
"When management joins forces with politicians to celebrate 100 years of Lufthansa, we will make it clear right there under what conditions the employer operates — and at whose expense current decisions are being made," he said.
At Frankfurt — Lufthansa's primary hub — approximately 550 flights were disrupted, according to pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC). Munich saw more than 300 cancellations, while roughly 40 departures and arrivals were scrapped in Berlin.
The 48-hour strike, launched by VC on Monday, is the product of months of deadlocked talks over wages and company pension terms. The union contends that Lufthansa has consistently failed to put forward acceptable proposals.
Yet even as the pilot action is due to expire at midnight Tuesday, passengers can expect little relief. A separate two-day cabin crew strike is scheduled to commence at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (2201 GMT Tuesday), running through just before midnight Thursday.
The Independent Flight Attendants' Organization (UFO) confirmed the walkout will target all core Lufthansa brand departures from both Frankfurt and Munich.
The timing carries pointed symbolism. The cabin crew action coincides directly with Lufthansa's official centenary celebration in Frankfurt — an event expected to be attended by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
UFO leader Joachim Vazquez Buerger made no secret of the deliberate timing, saying there was "no better time and place for the protest" than the anniversary gathering.
"When management joins forces with politicians to celebrate 100 years of Lufthansa, we will make it clear right there under what conditions the employer operates — and at whose expense current decisions are being made," he said.
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