UNICEF Says Afghanistan Remains One Of World's Largest Humanitarian Crises

In a report released on Tuesday, the agency said nearly 22 million people across the country require humanitarian assistance this year, reflecting persistent vulnerability among communities.

More than 11 million children are among those in need, with many facing risks linked to malnutrition, limited healthcare access, and disrupted education systems.

UNICEF said it has supported 52,934 households with pregnant and breastfeeding women through cash assistance programmes aimed at improving maternal and child health outcomes.

The agency also reported reaching over 354,000 people in Samangan Province through various humanitarian interventions.

To prevent malnutrition, UNICEF provided nutrition counselling to nearly 180,000 caregivers, while over 159,000 pregnant women and 350,000 children under five received micronutrient supplements.

The report added that around 78,700 people gained access to safe drinking water through the construction and rehabilitation of sustainable water supply systems.

Afghanistan's humanitarian situation has worsened in recent years due to economic crisis, reduced international funding, and limited access to basic services, particularly in rural and conflict-affected areas.

International organisations have repeatedly warned that without sustained support, millions could face worsening food insecurity and health challenges.

UNICEF's findings highlight the scale of ongoing humanitarian needs and the critical importance of continued international assistance.

Aid agencies stress that coordinated global efforts are essential to prevent further deterioration and to support vulnerable populations, especially women and children, across Afghanistan.