'Extremely Lucky': Man Walks In With Stomach Pain Surgery Reveals 20-Year-Old Secret Inside His Body

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 32-year-old man in China walked into a hospital with what seemed like a routine complaint: stomach pain. There was nothing unusual at first glance. What doctors found next, however, turned the case into something almost unbelievable.

During a scan at the Longgang branch of The First Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University, doctors noticed a strange object inside his body. It was lodged in the duodenum, the C-shaped section of the small intestine. The finding was shocking. It was a mercury thermometer, the South China Morning Post reported.

| No panic, no pause: Surgeons continue surgery during 8.8 earthquake | Watch

The man, identified by his surname Wang, then revealed a story he had hidden for two decades. At the age of 12, he had accidentally swallowed a thermometer.

Fear took over. He did not tell his parents. He believed, wrongly, that it would dissolve on its own.

Years passed. Life moved on. There were mild signs. He felt occasional discomfort. But, there was nothing serious enough for him to act. Or, perhaps, there was nothing he wanted to question too closely. Now, at 32, the past had quite literally caught up with him.

Doctors found that the thermometer tip was pressing against the intestinal wall. The risk was serious. A small shift could have caused a hole or internal bleeding. The situation demanded immediate action.

The surgery was delicate and precise. The object had remained inside for 20 years. It was close to vital structures, including the bile ducts. One wrong move could have caused major damage. In just 20 minutes, surgeons removed it.

| Amid deadly missile attacks, doctor travels with human heart to save young girl

The thermometer came out intact. Its markings had faded, but it had not broken. No mercury had leaked. That detail alone left many stunned.

The case quickly went viral online. Reactions ranged from disbelief to relief. Many called him lucky.

“He is incredibly lucky. Thankfully, the thermometer did not break, and no mercury leaked,” SCMP quoted a social media user as saying

Toothbrush inside stomach

In one shocking case, a 64-year-old man discovered a toothbrush inside his body after 52 years.

In June 2024, it was reported that the man had hidden the incident out of fear. Then, his stomach discomfort led to tests after five decades.

| Woman gives birth to twins from two separate uteruses

Doctors removed the 17-cm toothbrush in an 80-minute surgery. Experts said he was extremely lucky it did not cause serious damage.

More than 1 million people in China seek medical help every year after swallowing foreign objects, reports Wenzhou Daily. Children make up over 60% of cases. Common items include fish bones, batteries and dentures.