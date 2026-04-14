Anita Hassanandani Net Worth: Flops In Films, But A TV Queen With Massive Wealth!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Popular TV star Anita Hassanandani has turned 45. Born in 1981 into a Sindhi family, Anita tried her luck in many Bollywood and South films but couldn't deliver a hit. However, on television, she became a huge star.Anita Hassanandani, now 45, began her acting journey with the TV serial 'Idhar Udhar'. She later appeared in shows like 'Hare Kaanche Ki Choodiyan', 'Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli', and 'Koi Aap Sa', but none of these gave her a big break.

In 2005, Anita got her big break with Ekta Kapoor's serial 'Kavyanjali'. The show made her an overnight star and a familiar face in every Indian home. After this, she starred in many hit serials.

Anita Hassanandani has worked in several popular serials, including 'Kayamath', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kya Dil Ne Kaha', 'Kasamh Se', 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil', 'Lakhon Mein Ek', 'Naagin 3, 4 & 6', 'Suman Indori', 'Madhubala', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', and 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum'.Anita Hassanandani entered the film world in 2001 with the South movie 'Nuvvu Nenu'. She did a few more South films, but none of them did well. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with 'Kucch To Hai', which was a disaster. She also worked in films like 'Yeh Dil', 'Krishna Cottage', 'Koi Aap Sa', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Just Married', 'Ragini MMS 2', and 'Hero', but all of them flopped.

Talking about her wealth, Anita Hassanandani has a net worth of ₹48 crore. She charges around ₹1.50 lakh per episode, making her one of TV's highest-paid actresses.

Her husband, Rohit Reddy, is a businessman with hotel businesses in Goa and construction work in Bengaluru. The couple has also invested in a brand called The Bag Talk, which sells bags and accessories. They own a luxurious home in Mumbai.