Interdigital's Michael Starsinic Elected Vice Chair Of 3GPP SA2

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, announced the election of Michael Starsinic to serve as Vice Chair of the 3GPP SA2 working group.

Within 3GPP, the SA2 working group defines the overall system architecture for mobile networks, including how user equipment, access networks, and core networks interact to deliver services across 5G-Advanced and emerging 6G systems. As Vice Chair, Michael will be part of the SA2 leadership team that guides technical discussions, facilitates consensus among member companies, and ensures the timely and high-quality delivery of system architecture specifications.

“In addition to being a prolific inventor and high-impact 3GPP contributor, Michael is well respected throughout standards circles and has the expertise to foster the consensus so critical to this role,” said Rajesh Pankaj, InterDigital's Chief Technology Officer.“Michael has been a regular SA2 delegate for the past decade, contributing to drafting sessions, technical discussions, and collaborations with a wide range of delegate interests to achieve balanced architectural solutions. His work ethic and strong values will support this group in enhancing the architecture that enables exciting 6G services.”

Michael Starsinic is a Senior Director at InterDigital's Wireless Lab, where he contributes to the standards and technology team that is focused on 3GPP system architecture. He has over 25 years of experience in telecommunications, covering modem development, system architecture, research, and standardization. Throughout his career, Michael has shaped standards driving efficiency in IoT communications and improved network protocols to support new services like extended reality and haptic-enhanced communications. As an SA2 delegate, he has contributed across a range of topics including IoT, quality of service, edge computing, network slicing, and extended reality (XR) to promote coherent architectural outcomes.

Learn more about the 3GPP SA2 working group here.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

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