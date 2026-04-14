Air Canada Unveils Next Generation Glowing Hearted Cabins



Comprehensive redesign showcases a distinctly Canadian experience rooted in comfort, care, and connection

Will debut on new Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-10 aircraft, featuring an improved experience for all customers

Airbus A321XLR features the first ever lie-flat seats in Canada on a single-aisle aircraft Exclusive, new Air Canada Signature Plus Suites on Boeing 787-10, elevating long-haul premium travel with added space and privacy for customers travelling together

NOTE TO EDITORS: A downloadable video (in the videos tab) and images are available on Air Canada's Media centre. Full specifications for the cabins are available for download: Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today detailed its most significant cabin investment, unveiling new long-haul cabin designs at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany. The first major expression of its new Glowing Hearted standard, the design delivers a distinctly Canadian experience, emphasizing comfort, care, and connection for all customers on every flight, while signalling the airline's bold growth ambitions.







“This investment is about fundamentally redefining the experience of flying with Air Canada. From the moment of stepping on board, we're setting a new standard for how Canadians and the world connect with our brand,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer at Air Canada.“Details matter: we listened closely to feedback and challenged ourselves to create an experience defined by a strong Canadian sense of place, alongside a commitment to craftsmanship, functionality, and long-term durability. This investment in the care and comfort of our customers is a key element of our New Frontiers growth strategy to become one of the world's leading airlines.”

The completely reimagined cabins will appear first this summer on the A321XLR, which offers a true lie-flat Air Canada Signature Class experience for the first time on a single-aisle aircraft. The introduction of the new Airbus A321XLR will be a game changer, unlocking new trans-Atlantic routes and allowing Air Canada to offer an upgraded, premium journey across more of its North America transcontinental network. The new cabin design featuring the exclusive Air Canada Signature Plus Suite will launch when the Boeing 787-10 enters service.

Upgrades to the Experience Across All Cabins

Air Canada's new Glowing Hearted design standard will deliver a range of thoughtful upgrades for every customer, including:

All-new ergonomic seats designed to maximize personal space with built-in tablet holders, and larger overhead bins.

Significantly larger 4K OLED screens and Bluetooth audio available for all customers.

Access to high-powered USB-C and AC power outlets at every seat, ensuring laptops and all personal devices stay fully charged.

Air Canada Premium Economy cabins will also feature new extended privacy wings for added comfort.



Upgrades to the Premium Experience

The cabin updates are headlined by distinct premium products that will be available on the airline's newest aircraft.

On the Airbus A321XLR:

For the first time on a single-aisle aircraft, Air Canada will introduce 14 lie-flat Air Canada Signature Class seats, setting a new standard for single-aisle comfort on longer journeys.

4K OLED IFE screen (13-inch in Economy, 19-inch Premium Cabins) with Bluetooth audio.



On the Boeing 787-10:

Air Canada Signature Plus, a new and exclusive suite at the front of the aircraft, designed for customers seeking an elevated experience with extra space. The suites in the centre of the aircraft also offer companion seats for use while in cruise.

All four suites include a larger (2-metre/6'5”) bed, quartzite-topped table and a dedicated guest seat, with more space for personal items and a higher wall for additional privacy.

The two centre suites feature a fully retractable sliding privacy panel, maximizing sociability for up to four customers travelling together.

4K OLED IFE screen (13-inch in Economy, 16-inch in Premium Economy, and up to 27-inch in premium cabins) with Bluetooth audio.



Distinctly Canadian Design and Commitment to Quality

The new cabin design is inspired by Canada, creating a thoroughly modern space that evokes a sense of calm.

Key design features across both aircraft:

Air Canada Signature red stitching and bespoke fabrics provide a subtle Canadian touch paired with a palette of greys and stone.

Natural wood grain details are complemented by bronze metal accents.

Leather-grain surfaces and metal finishes reflect deliberate investment in enduring quality, balancing refined aesthetics and durability.



A refined and Glowing Hearted experience:

On the Airbus A321XLR, a backlit canopy of maple leaves for an unmistakably Canadian welcome for every customer as they board.

On the Boeing 787-10, premium customers are greeted by a wave-like entrance monument, inspired by Canada's waterways and anchored by the Air Canada rondelle cast in bronze.

To be unveiled later this year, the end-to-end hospitality experience will be distinctly Canadian and include upgraded service, food and beverage elements and elevated amenities.



North American Fleet Upgrade Program Underway

In addition to the Glowing Hearted cabins on the A321XLR and 787-10 Dreamliner, Air Canada is also upgrading the interiors on other fleets.

Air Canada's Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, currently operated by Rouge, will move to the mainline fleet and be retrofitted to Air Canada's latest design standard, while the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will transition to Air Canada Rouge in 2026. This will allow customers flying Rouge leisure and Sun routes across North America and the Caribbean to enjoy upgraded interiors, including personal seatback entertainment, reclining seats and complimentary Fast, Free Wi-Fi sponsored by Bell.

Upgrades to the customer experience also extend to the Air Canada Express aircraft operated by Jazz Aviation LP, which will be fitted with new cabins, and are now flying with next generation Fast, Free Wi-Fi.

Broader Investments in the Customer Experience

Air Canada's commitment to a thoughtful, end-to-end experience extends beyond the cabin. The Glowing Hearted design standard is reflected in the airline's ongoing investments to elevate its onboard amenities, food and beverage offerings, entertainment and connectivity, and introduce new digital tools. This is particularly evident in the modernized and expanded global lounge network, with new or renovated locations opening this year across Canada and in Europe. This is delivered by the airline's 39,000+ people, who proudly fly the flag globally.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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