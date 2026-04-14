Alicia Silverstone Posts 'Before Selfie' Picture With Liv Tyler: Sweet Little 90'S Moment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) American actress Alicia Silverstone relived a“sweet little 90's moment” with actress Liv Tyler, before the advent of“selfies”.

Silverstone posted a cutout photo on Instagram, showing a young Silverstone and Tyler.

She wrote:“Before selfies, we had disposable cameras... and a whole lot of faith that at least one photo came out cute. Sweet little 90's moment with Liv.”

Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller The Crush in 1993. She gained further prominence as a teen idol when she appeared in the music videos for Aerosmith's songs "Cryin'", "Amazing", and "Crazy".

She went on to star as Cher Horowitz in the teen comedy film Clueless, which earned her a multi-million-dollar deal with Columbia Pictures. In 1997, she portrayed Batgirl in the superhero film Batman & Robin. Silverstone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in Miss Match.

The 49-year-old was last seen in the film“A Merry Little Ex-Mas” directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. It also stars Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé.

Talking about Liv Tyler, she started her career as a model before making her film debut in Silent Fall in 1994. She was then seen in Heavy, Empire Records, Stealing Beauty, That Thing You Do!, Inventing the Abbotts, Armageddon, Cookie's Fortune and One Night at McCool's.

Tyler subsequently appeared in a variety of roles, including the films Jersey Girl, Lonesome Jim, Reign Over Me, The Strangers, Robot & Frank, Space Station 76, Wildling, and Ad Astra. She has also starred as Betty Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: Brave New World.

She was recently seen in Captain America: Brave New World, which is the fourth installment in the Captain America film series, a continuation of the television miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The film was directed by Julius Onah.

It also stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.