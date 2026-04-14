Telangana Governor, CM Pay Tributes To Ambedkar On Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 14 (IANS) Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

The Governor described Babasaheb as one of the greatest sons of India and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Highlighting the enduring relevance of Dr Ambedkar's vision, the Governor remarked: "Dr Ambedkar's life remains a shining testament to the triumph of the human spirit over adversity. A visionary social reformer and eminent jurist, he devoted his life to the pursuit of justice, equality, and the empowerment of the marginalized. His legacy is a clarion call for the protection of the rights of the poor and downtrodden."

The Governor emphasised that the occasion is an opportunity for every citizen to reaffirm their commitment to the ideals and mandates of the Constitution. He further called upon the people to uphold constitutional values and strive collectively to restore the glory of the nation, ensuring a just and inclusive society for all.

"Let us move forward with the spirit of unity and fraternity that Babasaheb championed," the Governor added.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also paid rich tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister praised Dr Ambedkar's tireless efforts for the welfare of the oppressed sections of society and also recalled the national leader's yeoman services towards the empowerment of Dalits, Adivasis (tribals), backward and weaker sections and women.

Dr Ambedkar envisioned the nation's future with foresight and drafted the Constitution with profound vision, which stands as an inspiration for future generations, the CM said, adding that his struggle for the rights of the oppressed sections serves as a beacon and a role model for the entire world.

Calling upon everyone to strive collectively to realise the ideals and aspirations of this great leader, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted that drawing inspiration from Ambedkar's ideology, the“people's government” took some important decisions, such as the categorisation of SC sub-castes and the enhancement of BC reservations.

The Chief Minister noted that, in addition to implementing the SC/ST Sub-Plan, the government is prioritising the welfare of Dalit and tribal communities across the state.

He noted that the government also increased mess charges and cosmetic allowances in government welfare hostels and took other measures which are unprecedented in the state's history.

The CM announced that the government would undertake the construction of a "Young India Integrated Residential School" in every Assembly constituency and expressed the hope that children from all sections and religions would receive quality education in one place.