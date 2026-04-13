Which City Will Be The Next Asian Art Hub? That's The Wrong Question

MENAFN - USA Art News) Bangkok and Hanoi Are Building Art Worlds on Their Own Terms

The most revealing signs of an art scene are not always the loudest ones. In Bangkok and Hanoi, the real story is unfolding in private museums, artist-led projects, and new institutional models that suggest something deeper than a market cycle: the slow construction of cultural infrastructure.

At Dib Bangkok, which opened in December 2025 and has quickly become one of the region's most closely watched private museums, visitors can encounter a James Turrell installation in which light seems to dissolve the room itself. In Hanoi, the Vietnam Art Collection (VAC) opened“Murmur” from April 6 to May 24, 2026, drawing a crowd that mixed local regulars with international travelers. Together, the two cities point to a shift that cannot be measured only by auction totals or fair attendance.

The argument is not that Bangkok or Hanoi have already become the next Hong Kong or Seoul. It is that the comparison may be too narrow. Both cities are in a transitional phase: no longer isolated, but not yet fully consolidated as art hubs. What is emerging instead is a looser, more layered ecosystem shaped by private initiative, experimentation, and long-term patience.

Bangkok offers the more developed example. The city's art landscape now includes the Bangkok Art Biennale, which operates across commercial and public spaces; private ventures such as Dib Bangkok and Bangkok Kunsthalle; and a growing network of galleries and artist-run spaces. Miwako Tezuka, director of Dib Bangkok, said the number of galleries in the city has increased since she first visited in 2018, while more hybrid models have appeared, including commercial galleries such as Bangkok CityCity Gallery and SAC Gallery, which have expanded nonprofit-oriented programming alongside their sales activity.

Artist-led projects have also played an outsized role. One of the clearest examples is Ghost, the moving-image and performance biennial founded in 2018 by Thai artist Korakrit Arunanondchai and dealer Akapol Op Sudasna. Across three editions, it has moved through multiple sites and formats, earning its reputation as an“anti-biennial” while responding to the city's still-evolving infrastructure.

Hanoi is earlier in the process, but no less compelling. Experimental art practices there can be traced to the late 1990s, and that history still shapes the city's present. Muchun Niu, founder of VAC, said Hanoi has“intellectual depth and experimental energy,” but lacks“infrastructure and sustained global exchange.” Around that gap, a resilient ecosystem has formed through groups such as Nha San Collective, APD Center, A Space, and the corporate-backed VCCA, as well as Hanoi Grapevine, the nonprofit platform that promotes arts and culture in Vietnam.

The broader regional picture is also changing. Vietnam is preparing to debut a pavilion at the Venice Biennale, curated by Do Tuong Linh, while a new government-recognized art fair is recruiting galleries from around the world. Those developments suggest that the question is no longer which city will“win” the race to become Asia's next art capital. The more interesting question is how Bangkok and Hanoi are building something slower, more local, and potentially more durable than the familiar hub model.