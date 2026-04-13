New Jersey Medicaid Trust Attorney Christine Matus Guides Families Through Medicaid Spend Down In New Jersey

TOMS RIVER, NJ - Families in New Jersey whose income exceeds standard Medicaid eligibility thresholds may still qualify for healthcare coverage through the Medically Needy Program's income spend-down process, a pathway that many residents are unaware exists. New Jersey Medicaid trust attorney Christine Matus of The Matus Law Group ( ) is guiding families through the eligibility rules, qualifying expenses, application procedures, and asset protection strategies available under New Jersey law for residents throughout Ocean County and across the state.

According to New Jersey Medicaid trust attorney Christine Matus, Medicaid Spend Down allows individuals with income above the Medically Needy Income Level to establish eligibility by incurring allowable medical expenses during a six-month prospective period. Under N.J.A.C. 10:70-6.1, the spend-down amount is calculated as the difference between the applicant's countable income and the Medically Needy income limit over that window. The Medically Needy income limit for an individual is $367 per month, with asset limits of $4,000 for an individual and $6,000 for a couple. These asset limits are separate from the standard Medicaid resource limits, which are lower at $2,000 for a single applicant. "Many families are surprised to learn that a pathway to Medicaid eligibility exists even when income exceeds the standard thresholds," explains Matus. "Understanding the difference between the Medically Needy Program and other Medicaid categories is an important first step."

New Jersey Medicaid trust attorney Christine Matus notes that qualifying expenses that count toward the spend-down obligation include doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription medications, durable medical equipment, dental and vision care, health insurance premiums including Medicare Part B, nursing home charges, assisted living facility costs, and home health aide services. All expenses must be documented with receipts, billing statements, or insurer explanations of benefits and must be incurred during the six-month eligibility period. The effective date of Medicaid coverage begins the first day of the month in which qualifying expenses meet the spend-down threshold. The Ocean County Board of Social Services processes Medicaid applications and reviews spend-down documentation for county residents.

Attorney Matus emphasizes that the five-year lookback period is a critical consideration for anyone planning to apply for Medicaid long-term care benefits in New Jersey. Under N.J.A.C. 10:71-4.10, any transfer of assets made for less than fair market value during the 60 months before a Medicaid application may trigger a penalty period of ineligibility. The penalty duration is calculated by dividing the total uncompensated value of transferred assets by the average monthly cost of nursing home care in the state. During the penalty period, the applicant must pay for care out of pocket. "Poorly timed asset transfers can result in penalty periods that leave families responsible for care costs they cannot afford," Matus adds. "However, not every transfer triggers a penalty. Transfers between spouses, transfers to a disabled child, and certain transfers involving a primary residence may be exempt from the lookback analysis."

An irrevocable Medicaid trust is one strategy used to move assets outside the Medicaid eligibility calculation while preserving them for future generations. The trust must be structured so the grantor cannot access the principal, and assets must be placed in the trust more than five years before the Medicaid application is filed to avoid lookback penalties. Income generated by trust assets, such as interest or pension payments, can still be distributed to the grantor, but the underlying principal is protected from the resource calculation. The grantor cannot serve as trustee in this type of arrangement, and the trustee must manage assets in a fiduciary capacity according to the trust terms.

Matus points out that spousal protections also play an important role in New Jersey Medicaid planning. The Community Spouse Resource Allowance permits the non-applicant spouse to retain a portion of the couple's combined assets, subject to both minimum and maximum thresholds established under federal and state law. These protections are designed to prevent the non-applicant spouse from being left without financial resources. Converting countable assets into exempt categories, such as making home improvements to a primary residence, purchasing prepaid funeral plans within specified caps, or paying down a mortgage, can also reduce countable resources when executed carefully and timed to avoid triggering lookback penalties.

For individuals seeking long-term care benefits through Managed Long-Term Services and Supports, the 2026 Medicaid income cap is $2,982 per month for an individual, and the countable resource limit remains $2,000. Common resource exclusions in New Jersey include a principal residence if certain conditions are met, one automobile used for transportation, household goods and personal effects, and life insurance with total face value of $1,500 or less. "The application process requires thorough documentation, including proof of identity, residency, income, assets, and all medical expenses incurred during the eligibility period," notes Matus. "Properly organizing this documentation before submitting an application to the county agency can significantly reduce processing delays."

NJ FamilyCare, the state's Medicaid and CHIP program administered by the Division of Medical Assistance and Health Services under N.J.S.A. 30:4D-1 et seq., covers a broad range of services including doctor visits, hospital stays, prescription medications, preventive care, and mental health treatment. Adults aged 19 to 64 with incomes up to 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level may qualify under the ACA expansion, but long-term care benefits require meeting additional clinical and financial thresholds.

For families in New Jersey facing long-term care costs, consulting with a Medicaid trust attorney can help clarify eligibility pathways, coordinate asset protection strategies with the five-year lookback timeline, and ensure applications are complete and properly supported for submission to the county social services agency.

About The Matus Law Group:

The Matus Law Group is a New Jersey-based law firm dedicated to Medicaid planning, trust administration, and estate preservation. Led by attorney Christine Matus, the firm helps families create irrevocable trusts, calculate spend-down obligations, and prepare Medicaid applications. The Matus Law Group has offices in Toms River and Red Bank and serves families across Ocean County, Monmouth County, and the state of New Jersey. For consultations, call (732) 281-0060.

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