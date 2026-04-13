Mayfords Chartered Surveyors: 45 Years Of RICS-Regulated Building Surveys Across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire And Greater London

MENAFN - GetNews) Family-run practice established in 1979 delivers residential surveys, party wall matters, measured surveys and commercial property services - with reports typically issued within 24 hours of inspection.







BEACONSFIELD, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE - Mayfords Chartered Surveyors, the independent RICS-regulated surveying practice established in 1979, is celebrating 45 years of providing building surveys, party wall services, measured surveys and commercial property advice across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Greater London. Operating from offices in Beaconsfield and Ruislip, the family-run practice continues to deliver the same core promise it has held since its founding: clear, impartial, expert advice with a prompt turnaround and genuine accessibility seven days a week.

In a sector often characterised by slow turnarounds and impersonal service, Mayfords has built its reputation on speed without compromise. Reports are typically inspected, prepared and issued

within 24 hours of the survey taking place - a turnaround that has on several occasions allowed clients to proceed with purchases that might otherwise have fallen through. The practice is available to clients seven days a week and aims to respond to all queries in a courteous and punctual manner, including at weekends.

With strong local knowledge across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and the surrounding areas of Greater London, Mayfords' chartered surveyors bring both technical expertise and genuine familiarity with the property types and building styles specific to the region - from period village properties in the Chilterns to commercial premises in West London.

SURVEYING SERVICES

Residential Surveys - Mayfords provides both Level 2 HomeBuyer Surveys for conventional properties in reasonable condition and Level 3 Full Building Surveys for older, larger or altered properties requiring an in-depth analysis of structure, construction and defects.

Reports include photographs to assist with identifying defects, use specialist equipment to detect wet rot, rising dampness and wall tie failure, and are provided in plain English without unnecessary jargon. The practice also produces condition reports and snagging surveys for new builds. All reports are typically issued within 24 hours of inspection.

Party Wall Matters - RICS-registered party wall surveyors acting for both building owners and adjoining owners under the Party Wall etc. Act 1996. For building owners, Mayfords identifies which neighbouring properties fall within the Act's scope, serves valid party wall notices, prepares and agrees party wall awards, and produces schedules of condition to protect against claims for pre-existing damage. For adjoining owners, the developer is required to meet

Mayfords' fees - meaning neighbour representation typically comes at no cost to the adjoining owner.

Measured Surveys - Detailed topographic and measured building surveys using the latest Leica TCRP 1205+ robotic total station equipment, produced in CAD format (DWG, DXF and PDF) for architects, designers and contractors. Services include topographical surveys, setting out surveys, boundary dispute resolution, utility mapping, GPS surveys, 3D line models, digital terrain modelling and conveyance plans. All drawings can be related to Ordnance Survey data or an arbitrary grid.

Commercial Surveys - A comprehensive range of commercial property services for businesses, investors and landlords across London, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire. This includes commercial building surveys, condition surveys, measured surveys for office fit-outs and warehouse optimisation, schedules of condition for tenants entering new leases, dilapidation assessments, lease enfranchisement advice and insurance reinstatement following fire, flood, storm or subsidence. Mayfords operates a transparent 'stop the clock' policy - if serious issues are identified early, the client is advised immediately and the survey is halted, so they do not pay a full fee for a report recommending they do not proceed.