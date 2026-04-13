Nuscale's ENTRA1 Veterans Had Zero Nuclear Projects - Investors Lost 70%: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: The NuScale Power ENTRA1 Partnership Performance Gap

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The contrast between what NuScale told the market about ENTRA1 and what analysts independently confirmed raises substantial questions about the accuracy of those representations," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

A securities class action has been filed on behalf of purchasers of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) stock between May 13, 2025 and November 6, 2025. Find out if you qualify to recover losses from NuScale's alleged misrepresentations. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

NuScale shares fell from a Class Period high above $57 to just $17, a decline exceeding 70%, after the gap between defendants' representations and reality came to light. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 20, 2026.

The Promise

Throughout the Class Period, the Company portrayed ENTRA1 Energy LLC as a formidable commercialization engine for its small modular reactor technology. Official press materials and SEC filings described ENTRA1 as:



An "independent global energy production platform"

A "one-stop-shop" and "single hub" for financing, development, execution, and management of nuclear power plants

An entity "led by an executive team of energy, infrastructure, and finance sector veterans"

A partner with "experience in delivering large-scale power infrastructure"

A "developer" of power plants that would "own and operate" energy facilities An entity whose experience was "exactly what is required" to commercialize NuScale's reactors



The Reality

After NuScale disclosed a $495 million payment to ENTRA1 and analysts pressed for details on the November 6, 2025 earnings call, a starkly different picture emerged, the lawsuit contends:



ENTRA1 had never built, financed, or operated any significant project during its entire operating history

Independent analyst research identified just 3 employees and 1 investor at ENTRA1

The "experience" defendants referenced belonged to principals of a separate entity, not ENTRA1 itself

ENTRA1 would not actually build power plants but instead "coordinate projects" and "bring in partners"

Guggenheim Securities described ENTRA1 as "a 3-year old company that has never built, financed or operated anything" ENTRA1 appeared to be organized primarily to support a single individual



The Numbers: Promised vs. Actual

What Was Promised | What Was Revealed



"Independent global energy production platform" | Entity with 3 employees, no completed projects

"Experience in delivering large-scale power infrastructure" | Experience belonged to principals of a different entity

ENTRA1 "develops, finances, owns and operates" plants | ENTRA1 would "coordinate projects" and "bring in partners"

A "differentiator" justifying exclusive global rights | Analysts found "no information regarding the company's history, management team, size or capitalization" $35M-$55M per NPM contribution payments to a proven partner | $495 million paid to an untested entity, with potential obligations exceeding $3 billion



What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The action asserts that defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that their representations about ENTRA1 were materially false and misleading. By attributing the experience of a separate entity's principals to ENTRA1 itself, and by describing ENTRA1 as a developer and operator when it lacked any track record, defendants allegedly created an artificial perception of commercialization readiness that inflated NuScale's stock price.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your NuScale investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 20, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights firm. Over the past 20 years, the firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171